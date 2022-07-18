Cardi B Celebrates Daughter Kulture's Birthday with Lavish Mermaid Themed Party

Getty

The rapper went above and beyond to celebrate her daughter Kulture.

Cardi B and her husband Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus's fourth birthday by throwing her a lavish mermaid-themed party at their home.

The "WAP" artist proudly documented the festivities and shared them to her Instagram Story this weekend. The birthday bash featured waterslides, a mermaid hair styling station, larger-than-life Octopus balloon arrangements and mermaid performers who were stationed by the pool.

The party was decorated with pastel pink, purple and blue balloons and Cardi and her daughter wore similar mermaid themed outfits with the rapper wearing a neon pink wig. The birthday girl was fashioned with an iridescent sequined tail with a matching seashell top and a fishnet long sleeve.

See the photos below:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The 29-year-old Grammy winning artist has been vocal about her dedication to her children.

Before sitting down for an interview with Vogue Singapore earlier this month, Cardi was forced to push back the meeting 24-hours after her newborn son Wave had made a trip to the emergency room after both of her children had fallen sick.

"It's been very stressful," she shared. "I've been up all night and all day with my baby for the past two days—but what can you do, you know?"

"I'm exhausted. I've been overwhelmed and scared," she admitted. "I started to think about how my mum had to go through this a lot because my sister and I used to always fall sick at the same time. I've never appreciated my mum more—having kids helps you see things a little bit different."

She admitted that she had preconceived notions of what motherhood would be like, and recalled how she thought she would hire a nanny to help with her baby while she traveled for work. When her daughter Kulture arrived, Cardi's plan to hire help went out the window.

"Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, 'It's easy. Trust me, I'm going to have a nanny and she's going to travel up and down with me. It's not even going to be a hassle,'" she recalled. "When the baby got here, I couldn't even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I've never had a nanny for Kulture."