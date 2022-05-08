The Most Extravagant Gifts Celebs Have Given Their Moms

Getty

"I don't know that there's anything I could ever do that really says thank you, but trying sure feels good."

For many celebs, they spare no expense when it comes to spoiling the people that raised them — and that's even more true when it comes to their moms. No matter what the holiday, these stars choose to go all out and show their appreciation for their moms with a selection of grand gifts. From cars to houses to groves of trees, celebs like Rihanna and Dwyane Wade have shown just how thankful they are for their mom's guidance — and it's clear that the love is mutual!

Here's what these moms got gifted from their famous offspring…

Leonardo DiCaprio has always made big gestures for his family but one year on Mother's Day, he decided to get his mom something that would also make a difference for generations to come. He teamed up with environmental advocacy organization TreePeople to dedicate an entire grove of trees to honor his mother and grandmother.

"Planting trees is a great way to say thank you to the mothers in our lives. By joining forces with TreePeople — on Mother's Day and every day — we're helping reforest the decimated Southern California mountains. It's time to do what we can for the planet," Leo said in a statement .

One of Dwyane Wade's most generous gifts to his mother Jolinda was when he purchased an entire church for her. Before Jolinda was gifted with the facility, she had struggled with drug addiction but turned her life around to become a Baptist pastor. She had been in the process of trying to get loans to purchase a larger church building but Dwyane stepped in — and helped with the renovations too.

"I respect my mother so much, from the life that she used to live and to see her today in the life that she lives. I'm so proud of her. Everybody thinks I'm the miraculous story in the family. I think she is. I think what I've done means I've been very blessed, but she's been more than blessed. She's been anointed," Dwyane told The Associated Press .

David and Victoria Beckham spared no expense when it came to treating their moms on Mother's Day in 2013. The couple reportedly gifted both women with brand new Audis, which were said to be worth around $45,000 at the time. While David and Victoria never spoke out about the gesture, reports said the two wanted to give the women a grand gift for all their help through the years.

In 2012, Rihanna gave her mother the surprise of a lifetime when she gifted her with a five-bedroom home in Barbados that was reportedly worth $2 million. The musician shocked her mom when she gave her the keys in a moment that was captured on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." While Rihanna's mom Monica thought they were just using the house for an interview, it turned into a heartwarming moment when RiRi was able to tell her mom that she was now the owner.

"I wanted to do this for you for a very long time. You have been such an amazing mother, example, soldier, and you get to walk away with the key to this house tonight," Rihanna said.

Diddy went all out when it was time for his mother Janice to celebrate her 80th birthday. While he didn't get very creative with her gift, it still was pretty extravagant. In addition to purchasing his mom a Bentley, he also presented her with a $1 million check to spend however she pleased.

"I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!" Diddy wrote on Instagram.

In 2019, Pete Davidson bought a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home to share with his mom on Staten Island. For some time, he lived in the basement's detached apartment but when he officially got his own place, he gave the home to his mom.

"We bought a house together, but nobody believes that. I live with my mom, kinda, so I have like a basement that's like mine that's like an apartment, so I live underneath her, so I'm getting like a little arcade set up down there trying to make it mine," Pete said on "The Tonight Show" before he moved out.

Dwayne Johnson has spoiled his mother on numerous occasions — and that includes buying her a house two different times! Early in his career, he was able to buy his parents their first permanent residence and when they later split, he did it again! He presented his mom with a touching card, letting her know she could buy whatever house she wanted, wherever in the world.

"Bought my mom a new home for Christmas...I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they'll ever need - houses, cars etc. But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it's 'Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket' because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants. I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen," Dwayne wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner once treated her mom Kris to her dream car that was worth an estimated $250,000. The makeup mogul picked up the sparkling red 488 Gran Turismo Ferrari and surprised Kris by parking it in her driveway with a big white bow on top. In a now-deleted Instagram video, Kylie documented the whole thing and Kris was clearly shocked by the gesture.

It was Cardi B's childhood dream to buy a house for her mom and she was finally able to accomplish that amid her rise to fame. While the houses she wanted to buy were at first out of her price range, she spent the next year working hard so that she could afford the beautiful abode she dreamed of for her mom.

​​"It's always been a dream to buy my mother a house. Last year I was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones I was interested for her weren't at my price range. I worked and worked and now I'm here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true!" Cardi wrote on Instagram.

In 2020, Lizzo gifted her mother with her very own Audi as a thank you for all of the years she spent taking care of her. The musician took to Instagram to share a video surprising her mom with the car and the moment couldn't have been sweeter.

"Got my mommy a brand new Audi…I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama," Lizzo wrote.

On Mother's Day in 2015, Ashton Kutcher surprised his mom by gifting her with a total remodel of his childhood home in Homestead, Iowa. The gift was especially meaningful as Ashton had actually helped build the house back when he was a teenager.