Jennifer Lopez Wanted to Change Her Last Name to Affleck 20 Years Ago

This dream was nearly 20 years in the making

In 2003 she wanted to be Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck...and two decades later she's realized that dream.

Following her weekend nuptials in Vegas, a nearly 20-year-old interview of Jennifer Lopez saying she wanted to change her last name to that of fiancé Ben Affleck's has been unearthed.

During the couple's first engagement, she spoke with Pat O'Brien in the "Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special" where they cooked together.

"A week after you're married, what will your name be?" he asked her, per E! News.

"I think I'm going to stay with Jennifer Lopez," she says, adding, "but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously."

Well, that is one of the many dreams J.Lo has manifested into reality...it just took a little longer than expected.

The two finally got hitched over the weekend in Vegas with Lopez confirming the news in her On The J.Lo newsletter, where she shared a number of photos and videos from the couple's big day. She took his last name and signed her post with, "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."