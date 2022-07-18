West Virginia Woman Wakes from 2-Year Coma, Names Own Brother as Attempted Murder Suspect

Facebook / Jackson County Sheriff's Department

Police say the woman was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."

A woman from West Virginia who spent the last two years in a coma following a vicious attack woke up last week -- and named her own brother as her alleged attacker.

On June 10, 2020, lawn care workers reportedly found Wanda Palmer unconscious at her Ravensville, West Virginia home with severe head injuries. Her mother, Eileen Palmer, said "They came that morning to mow her grass and found her in a pool of blood."

"I wouldn't have wagered a nickel for her life that morning, she was in that bad of shape. Quite honestly, she was unconscious, circling the drain medically," Sheriff Ross Mellinger of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office told Fox11. "Massive, massive amounts of head trauma, consistent with some sort of machete or hatchet-type injury."

Palmer spent the next two years in a coma in a nursing home -- but, in late June, she started speaking. On July 12, police felt she had improved enough to speak with them and they then questioned her about the 2020 attack.

"After 2 years of being hospitalized and in a coma resulting from being attacked, hacked, and left for dead, Wanda Palmer is now awake to see her assailant in custody - her brother, Daniel Palmer," police announced Friday on Facebook.

"Daniel Palmer is charged with Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding following the June 2020 incident near Cottageville," they continued. "Continued prayers for the victim please."

According to Fox11, Palmer's brother had been a person of interest, but authorities needed a statement from the victim identifying him as her alleged assailant. "When asked why Daniel assaulted her, Wanda stated that 'he was mean,'" read a criminal complaint which also revealed he had a "violent history."