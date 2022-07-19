US Marshals Offer Reward for Suspect in Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shooting Who Was Accidentally Released from Jail

Getty / Instagram / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The alleged shooter was mistakenly released from custody in April.

The United States Marshals Service is offering "up to a $5,000" reward for the man they suspect shot Lady Gaga's dog walker just a few months after he was accidentally released from jail.

According to a release on Monday, the US Marshals is seeking information regarding James Howard Jackson, who, along with two other men, were charged with attempted murder of Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and attempted robbery of Gaga's three French bulldogs in February 2021.

Per the Marshals, Jackson, 19, "should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately."

As noted in the Marshals' press release, "the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Major Crime Team has requested the US Marshals Service's assistance to find and arrest Jackson."

This comes a few months after Jackson was mistakenly released from jail "due to a clerical error."

Following Jackson's accidental release from custody, Fischer released a statement in which he asked Jackson to "turn himself over" to the police.

"While I'm deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I'm confident law enforcement will rectify the error," he said at the time, per TMZ. "I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time."

In February 2021, Jackson allegedly shot Fischer while the latter was walking Gaga's three dogs in a residential area in Los Angeles. During the attack, other suspects are accused of stealing two of Gaga's Frenchies.

Jackson and four other people were arrested at the time following the attack. Three of those arrested, including Jackson, were charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.