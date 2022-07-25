Man Grows Hair for Over 2 Years to Make Wig for His Mother

Facebook

"I would tell him, 'I love your hair' and he’d say, 'Coming soon to a head near you!'"

When Melanie Shaha lost her hair due to a benign brain tumor her son came up with a novel solution.

It all started in 2003 when Shaha began experiencing headaches. Doctors eventually found she had a brain tumor the size of a plum. The location of the growth affected the pituitary gland, which regulates hormones related to metabolism, stress and growth.

The Arizona mom, who is a parent to six children, told TODAY: "I had surgery to remove the tumor and I had a really great outcome."

Facebook

However, the growth reappeared just a handful of years later leading to a second surgery. Then in 2017 it came back again, which lead to her undergoing radiation.

"I asked (my doctor), 'Will I lose my hair?' and they said 'No,'" she said. But, "Three months later, I had a big shed and started losing hair. I was surprised."

"Not having hair, you stick out like a sore thumb and well-meaning people can say things that break your heart," Shaha explained. "I don't mind being sick but I mind looking sick. I'd rather blend in and not stand out at the store."

Then came her son Matt's brilliant solution.

"I said, 'Why don't I grow out my hair to make a wig for you?'" he recalled of a lunch with his mom in 2018.

"I would tell him, 'I love your hair' and he’d say, 'Coming soon to a head near you!'" Shaha recalled.

Then in the spring of 2021 he had enough hair to make a wig, 12 inches.

"We were super pumped and when they started cutting, we bawled," Shaha said of the moment.

"The color is spectacular and we had it cut and styled with a hairdresser," she explained. "Matt said it looks great on me."