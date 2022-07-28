Gwyneth Paltrow Tells Hailey Bieber Nepotism Babies Have to Work 'Almost Twice as Hard'

YouTube / Hailey Rhode Bieber

"People are ready to pull you down and say, 'You don't belong there,' and 'You're only there because of your dad or your mom,'" the Goop founder told Hailey Bieber.

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her thoughts on nepotism in Hollywood.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series, "Who's In My Bathroom?," the actress said she believes that while nepo babies may "unfairly" get their foot in the door, they then have to "work almost twice as hard."

"As the child of someone, you get access that other people don't have, right, so the playing field is not level in that way," said Gwyneth, 49. "However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good."

"Because people are ready to pull you down and say, 'You don't belong there,' and 'You're only there because of your dad or your mom,'" she added.

However, the Goop founder noted that despite this, children of famous people "shouldn't limit" themselves.

"What I definitely believe is that nobody in the world, especially anybody [who] doesn't know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make," she said.

Hailey, 25, said she agreed with Gwyneth's words, adding, "I need to hear this today."

Both Gwyneth and Hailey are nepo babies. Gwyneth's father is the late Bruce Paltrow, who was a film director and producer, while her mother is actress Blythe Danner, 79.

Hailey, meanwhile, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, whose brothers are fellow actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin.

During Gwyneth and Hailey's chat in the latter's bathroom, Gwyneth shared that she shot a movie with Hailey's father, Stephen, when she was young.

"I think I know your dad and your uncles. ... I did a movie with your dad, actually. It was a tiny independent movie," she said, referring to 1994's "Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle."

"I think I was like 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago, but he was great," Gwyneth added. "He was so nice."