These Celebs Are All Stepparents — And Couldn't Be More Proud

Being a parent is no easy task and things can get a little more complicated when a stepparent enters the picture. With the introduction of a new parental figure, it can be a hard adjustment for everyone involved. Thankfully, there's a lot of cases where a stepmom or stepdad fit right into the new family photo -- and there are a lot of celebrity stepparents who can attest to that!

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Shelton seem to have mastered the delicate balance that is stepparenting -- and they couldn’t be more proud of their stepchildren. When asked about their blended families, these famous stepparents had to gush about the "bonus" children that are now a part of their lives.

Here's what these celebs had to say about being a stepparent…

David Harbour became a stepdad to two young children when he married Lily Allen in 2020. He says that while becoming a stepparent has been challenging, it has also been "really, really special."

"I was, like, 'Whoa, this is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with.' The relationship I have with them now is really, really special. But, you know, it takes time and effort," David said in an interview with The Times.

While Gabrielle Union doesn't love the term stepmom, she has been an important fixture in the lives of her husband Dwyane Wade's three children -- Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 8. Gabrielle explained that she found the key part of it all is being consistent and knowing that she can never replace their biological mother. And above all, she’s just really proud of who the kids are becoming.

"They are dope kids. I have a lot of proud moments where I'm, like, in tears. They are smart, they are kind and just all-around amazing kids, and I tell them that," Gabrielle told Us Weekly.

Gwyneth Paltrow is stepmom to her husband Brad Falchuk's two children and while she was initially unsure if she knew how to be a stepparent, she says she's totally fallen in love with the kids.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine. It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S—, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?' It's been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them. I've learned so much about myself through the process," Gwyneth said on "The goop Podcast."

Gisele Bündchen became a stepparent when she tied the knot with husband Tom Brady. She's not a fan of the word stepmom though and says she prefers to call herself a "bonus mom" to Tom’s oldest son Jack.

"I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it's a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life," Gisele once wrote on her Instagram Story.

When Jada Pinkett-Smith married her husband Will Smith, she knew his eldest son Trey was "part of the package" -- and she couldn't have been happier about it. She often refers to Trey as her "bonus son" and on a recent birthday, she told him she loved him "more than my words can express."

"Trey ... you hold such a special place in my heart and in my world. Thank you for being my comrade in arms in my life and in our spiritual journeys. You have been one of my greatest supporters and you have encouraged me through some tough moments. If you know nothing else ... I hope you know I love you more than my words can express. You are a beacon of light for me. You are the Bonus Gift that keeps on giving," Jada wrote.

Blake Shelton is stepdad to Gwen Stefani's three children and he couldn't be more proud to help raise them. He says he fell in love with the boys just as much as he fell for Gwen and cherishes the time he gets to spend with them. Taking on the role as a stepdad came naturally to Blake too, as he grew up with a stepfather whom he really admires.

"I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing," Blake said.

When Miranda Lambert tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin she became a stepmom to his young son Landon. Shortly after getting married, Miranda gushed about her new role and getting to be a part of the little boy's life.

"My stepson is amazing. I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great," Miranda told Extra.

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec may have quite a few of their own children but Hilaria is also stepmom to Alec's oldest daughter Ireland. Over the years, the duo have become very close, which Hilaria credits to how she treated their relationship from the start.

"I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children…I think my relationship with her has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy…Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her...and I know that she is here for me. I am inspired by her, look up to her (not just height wise 😂)...she gave her father away at our wedding, is the best big sister anyone could ask for...and I give her space. I don't ever expect her to be anyone other than herself," Hilaria wrote on Instagram.

When Antonio Banderas was married to Melanie Griffith, he became a stepdad to a very young Dakota Johnson. Antonio says he immediately saw her as family and still considers her his daughter even though he's split from Melanie'

"She was 5 when I met her, when she became my family. I almost changed her nappies. She’s my daughter, I love her. I've been with her on my shoulders, traveling all around the world," Antonio told Us Weekly.

Matt Damon is stepdad to his wife Luciana's oldest daughter Alexia. He admits that he jumped right into the role of being her "extra dad" and he immediately fell in love with the little girl.

"I jumped into the deep end with Lucy. I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad…The only way I can describe it -- it sounds stupid, but -- at the end of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' you know how his heart grows, like, five times its size? Everything is full; it’s just full all the time," Matt said.

11. Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma became a stepdad when the duo tied the knot in 2019. Matthew says he couldn't be more proud to help raise Hilary's son Luca and be a part of his life.