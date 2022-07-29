Jennifer Garner Advises Fans Against 'Injecting Anything Into Your Face'

Getty

"Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

Jennifer Garner says less is more when it comes to injectables.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 50-year-old actress advised fans seeking age reversing beauty treatments to be light handed with the fillers.

"Be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," Garner began. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything."

She explained, "Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

The "13 Going on 30" star shared tips on curbing the obsession "over changes" -- and instead recommends putting energy elsewhere, instead of constantly looking to "fix something on your face."

"Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," Garner continued.

"We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn't do you any good."

While speaking to Real Style back in 2020, the actress revealed that she wasn't a fan of Botox after trying it herself. "I've gotten Botox a few times and I don't like it—I don't want a frozen face," she admitted.

Instead, Garner said the best preventative way to combat wrinkles and other facial changes that come with age is by consistently wearing SPF.

"Nothing looks better in your 50s than SPF in your 20s -- Doris Day, MD, a board-certified derm in New York, told me that and I asked her if I could steal it because it's so true," she explained.