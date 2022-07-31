These Famous Couples All Met By Sliding Into the DMs

Getty

"I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line."

For some celebrity couples, it all went down in the DMs! While it may seem like most stars wouldn't have to resort to shooting their shot on social media, there are actually quite a few famous duos who first connected online. They took a chance on sending a spontaneous message -- and it totally worked out!

In fact, several relationships that began with a slide into the DMs actually ended in marriage. Both Nick and Joe Jonas first chatted with their future spouses on Instagram and Sarah Hyland's fiancé Wells Adams caught her attention on Twitter. If these celebrity success stories are any indication, it's worth a shot sliding into someone’s DMs!

Find out who wasn't afraid to send a DM…

Nick Jonas fell hard for Priyanka Chopra when he saw her in "Quantico" and after reaching out to her co-star Graham Rogers, he decided he needed to slide into her DMs too. He sent her a message on Twitter, writing "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet." It wasn't long before Priyanka sent him her phone number to continue the conversation.

"She responded day-of with a message that said, 'My team can read this. Why don't you just text me,'" Nick told Vogue.

2. Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore met her now-husband Taylor Goldsmith because she was a fan of his band Dawes -- and couldn't help but share their music on Instagram. When Taylor found out that Mandy had been listening, he found a way to get in touch and they quickly began an online friendship.

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!" Mandy shared with People.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin first connected at a party but it was Barbara who made the first move when she followed Dylan on Instagram. He followed up sliding into her DMs with his phone number but she ended up leaving him on read -- and waiting nearly six months to reach out to him. "She followed me, so I was like, 'I guess I'll give her something.' And I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number. And she didn't message me for six months," Dylan said in an interview with W Magazine.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may have had mutual friends trying to set them up but Joe took matters into his own hands before anyone could make an official introduction. Sometime in 2016, Joe slid into Sophie's DMs on Instagram -- and not long after, they were headed out on their first date.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue," Sophie told Harper's Bazaar UK.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are no longer together but their romantic connection was made on Instagram. The singer explained that after briefly meeting at a barbecue, she wanted to get to know more about Anwar so she followed him on Instagram and slid into his DMs.

"Yes [I've slid into DMs]...I have a confession to make. Mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend’s DMs. I definitely did that...We actually met at a barbecue. But then it carried on to DMs," Dua said on "Watch What Happens Live."

After Wiz Khalifa mentioned that he had a crush on Amber Rose in an interview, she decided to reach out to him on Twitter. She slid into his DMs and they ended up meeting in real life. While the duo eventually split, they share a son named Sebastian.

"Initially we met through Twitter. He did an interview about me and the guy who interviewed him asked, 'If there was one girl in the world who would you be with?' He said 'Amber Rose,' -- and then I hit him on twitter, and I said, 'That's really cute' and we fell in love!" Amber explained.

Sarah Hyland and "Bachelor in Paradise" star Wells Adams first connected on Twitter when they began sending some public messages back and forth. Wells made the first move though when he sent Sarah a DM inviting her to go out for tacos.

"He slid into my DMs...I was following him, we had tweeted each other, and I thought he was funny and he was a fan of ['Modern Family']...So I just thought, I saw him as the bartender [on 'Bachelor in Paradise'], and I was like, 'That's really cute,' and I was single, obviously, and I was like, this is really awesome," Sarah said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

8. Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor first met in the early 2000s when they were both in separate relationships. Nearly a decade later, they crossed paths once again -- and this time, Holland decided to reach out to Sarah via social media.

"It's a long story. We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else; she was, too. And then there was a Twitter thing that happened! We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton's house. It was for an organization that she was working with and we were both doing a little PSA for it. We sort of breezed by one another, and then started following each other on Twitter, and then…She actually [slid into my DMs]. It's pretty great," Sarah recalled on "Watch What Happens Live."

9. Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin was scrolling through Instagram when he came across a piece of art made by his now-husband Jwan Yosef. After learning about the artist on his profile, Ricky decided to slide into his DMs. The couple kept things platonic for quite a few months until things took a romantic turn and Ricky traveled to London to meet Jwan.

"I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I'm like, 'Whoa, how cool! Who's this?' Then I start checking and all of a sudden I'm like, 'Ooh, ooh.' And then I wrote to him. Then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice. We talked about art -- nothing sexy…I swear, nothing sexy. It was all about art and life in general. He used to live in London, I went to London and I met him," Ricky explained to Andy Cohen.

9. Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland

Before Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland met, they knew of each other through mutual friends. In fact, they were both crushing on each other before they had even had a conversation. When Brittany realized Tyler was actually following her on Instagram, she says she was excited but waited for him to make the first move. Not long after, he slid into her DMs.

"I saw his Instagram and knew of him. And was like, 'That is the best looking man ever.' I always knew of him and was like, 'I'll never meet him.' My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my 'dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,' but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realized he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited," Brittany told The Knot.

Tyler added, "I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke."

Amber Riley and Desean Black may have recently called off their engagement but they originally met through Instagram. Amber says she was having a wine night and scrolling on Instagram when she came across a photo of Desean. She slid into his DMs, simply writing, "Hi Desean, how are you" and got a quick response.