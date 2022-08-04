Kylie Jenner Responds to Accusations of Being Unsanitary in Makeup Lab

Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was hit with backlash after she shared photos and videos of herself not wearing a hairnet or gloves in what appeared to be a lab.

Kylie Jenner is hitting back at critics who are slamming her over her recent Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a series of photos and videos of herself "creating" new makeup for Kylie Cosmetics in a lab in Italy. In the pics, Kylie, 24, can be seen wearing a lab coat, but no other protective gear, with her long, brown hair falling down her back and her hands and pink nails exposed. She posed for pics, worked with some lab materials and even appeared to mix some formulas.

"in the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever. @kyliecosmetics," she captioned the Instagram post.

While several of Kylie's friends and family, including her sister Khloe and mom Kris, gushed over the post, many users took issue with Kylie's lack of protective gear -- including a hairnet and gloves --slamming her for appearing not to follow "sanitation protocols."

"I just see so many lab rules not being followed," a user commented, while another said, "What kind of professional lab can u enter without hygiene security clothes??? 🤪🤪🤪 NONE."

"Gloves ? General protection from bacteria ?" a person asked as another similarly questioned, "dont u suppose to wear gloves, mask and the hair net thingy???."

"Wear a hair cap," a user wrote. "Going to find hair in the make up," another added. "put on a hairnet before all your product gets recalled," a critic commented.

Several followers mocked Kylie for even being in the lab in the first place. "It's giving high school science class," a user wrote, while another claimed, "She ain't creating anything."

Meanwhile, Kevin James Bennett -- who is an Emmy-winning makeup artist and cosmetic developer per his Instagram bio -- called out Kylie in the comments section of her post, before he also went off on the reality star in a post he shared to his own profile.

"I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans are going to come for my throat because I'm calling out their cosmetic queen...but WTF @kyliejenner 🤬🤨🤬," he began in the caption of the post, which featured some of the photos Kylie posted on Instagram. "I'm a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask...and disposable GLOVES."

Bennett went on to accuse Kylie of "gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics," stressing that he wants "to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor - without following proper sanitation protocols."

"I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them," he added.

He concluded his post by saying, "Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you. #ShameOnYou #kyliejenner."

On Thursday, Kylie clapped back via a comment on Bennett's post, saying that the photos weren't taken in a manufacturing facility and that she would "never bypass sanitary protocols."

"kevin - this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner," she wrote. "that's completely unacceptable i agree."

"this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing," Kylie added. "no one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!"

Shortly after she left her comment, Bennett hit back at the beauty mogul and double downed on his criticism, again slamming Kylie for "gaslighting."

"So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) without PPE or your hair tied back , wearing a @weareregi lab coat?" he wrote in reply to her comment. "But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing facility? It's a personal space? Wow, there's some serious gaslighting going on here."

He added in another comment, "shame on me? NO, shame on you or whoever takes care of your social media for trying to gaslight everyone into thinking I’m the one to blame. Just take responsibility for your mistake and move on."

Meanwhile, Bennett later shared another Instagram post criticizing Kylie, while also calling out Selena Gomez, who had posted a video last month of herself visiting a factory for her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, which is also in Italy.

"#MyTwoCent WTF? Photo-ops that put customers at risk in our new normal of heightened awareness of airborne germs and viruses coming out of COVID? NOT OK! 🤮," he wrote in his lengthy caption. "Celebrities should not be allowed to bypass sanitation protocols for a photo-op just because they're rich or famous. Shame on the manufacturers for allowing any celebrity's entire team to film in the lab and on the manufacturing floor without proper PPE (interesting that both manufacturers are in Italy 🤨)."

"Kylie and Selena are BOTH WRONG and should issue public apologies for requesting the labs to breach sanitation protocols for their self-promotion."