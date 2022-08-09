Frank Ocean Shares NSFW D-Pic to Promote $25K Extra-Large Sex Toy

Getty

Gold member status is in reach with this new adult toy.

Frank Ocean is making quite the entrance into the adult toy business with his luxury brand Homer.

The singer debuted his new $25,000 diamond encrusted "H-Bone Ring" with a jaw-dropping photo. It's very NSFW so we are only linking to it.

While it's unclear who is pictured in the suggestively muzzed pic, the Instagram post credits Ocean – but if it's for being the ideator, photographer, model or all of the above is not made explicit.

The website for the product states that the diamonds are lab grown and "is hand made of 18 karat yellow gold with an array of channel set princess-cut diamonds and layers that express a pixelated bone or an H-motif, finished with a high polish."

Ocean is not the only celeb to delve into selling pleasure toys for adults.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kandi Burruss, Dakota Johnson, and Lily Allen have all dabbled in the lucrative market.