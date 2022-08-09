SNL's Kenan Thompson Will Host 2022 Emmy Awards

Getty

The comedian will host the television award show with his "longtime network family."

With the Emmy Awards fast approaching, NBC and the Television Academy have finally found a host in Kenan Thompson for this year's awards ceremony.

After an extensive search, the longest-running cast member in "Saturday Night Live" history will take the stage to emcee this year's Emmy Awards live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Thompson said in a statement, "Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

The 44-year-old comedian has had a longstanding presence at "SNL" and NBCUniversal although the network decided to cancel his comedy show "Kenan" after just two seasons. The Emmys won't be his first hosting gig, Thompson's had plenty of experience emceeing the Kids' Choice Awards and the People's Choice Awards.

Jen Neal, executive VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, spoke about their decision to name Kenan as host, "Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on 'Saturday Night Live' speaks for itself. We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."