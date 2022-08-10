Oscars Producer Will Packer Is 'Pulling' For Will Smith After His Latest Apology

Getty

"Clearly he is going through his own personal rehabilitation."

Will Packer is in Will Smith's corner.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the producer of this year's Academy Awards opened up about his thoughts on the 53-year-old "King Richard" actor's latest public apology to Chris Rock for his actions on the Oscars stage.

"I love the fact that he's being so transparent about his process," Packer revealed. "Clearly he is going through his own personal rehabilitation."

The producer noted his support for Smith, "I'm pulling for him. I'm pulling for him to continue his own process, but I think this is for him. He needs to do it"

"I'm wishing you the best, brother," he said directly addressing Smith.

Although Packer refrained from confirming whether or not he's spoken to Smith or Rock since the slap, he assured that he was a supporter of both, "I would just say I love both of those brothers and I'm pulling for them."

"People always talk about that [slap], but I hope that over time people will realize it was an energetic, diverse, history-making Oscars ceremony," he said. "A lot of energy went into it. I'm very prideful of it."

Last week, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" actor offered up his most extensive response and reaction to his own behavior. The Oscar winner took to Instagram for a lengthy video where he answered a lot of questions about the slap heard 'round the world.

Will said he was "fogged out" by the time he found himself walking up to the stage.

He was also quick to say that Jada Pinkett-Smith's reaction to Chris Rock's "G.I. Jane" joke -- she rolled her eyes while he was laughing -- is not why he responded the way he did. "I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris," he insisted.

He apologized again to Chris, saying that he's reached out to Chris' camp but heard back that the comedian is "not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out." He also apologized to Questlove, who won the Oscar for "Summer of Soul" immediately following the slap -- a moment that was subsequently completely overshadowed.