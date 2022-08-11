Joe Francis Defends Checking Out an 18-Year-Old Kylie Jenner After He's Called 'Creepy'

Instagram / Getty

"All straight men always are looking at beautiful women. That's why I'm so successful."

Joe Francis has responded after he was called "creepy" over his birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner.

On Wednesday, which marked Kylie's 25th birthday, the "Girls Gone Wild" founder took a trip down memory lane in honor of the reality star's special day.

Francis, 49, posted a throwback shot of himself, Kylie and friends celebrating Kylie's 18th birthday on a yacht in Mexico. In the photo, the film producer appeared to be checking out the bikini-clad makeup mogul's derriere.

"Happy Birthday @kyliejenner!! I'm so proud of you and all your success!! It seems like yesterday that we were celebrating your 18th birthday together," Francis captioned the Instagram post, tagging Casa Aramara, his luxury resort in Punta Mita.

Kylie's friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Pia Mia Perez can also be seen in the 2013 photo. However, Francis cropped out Kylie's then-boyfriend Tyga, who was in the original shot, which was obtained by Daily Mail.

However, many Instagram users didn't hesitate to point out how Francis definitely seemed to have his eyes on Kylie's backside in the photo.

Per Daily Mail, when a person asked if the entrepreneur had a "better picture" to post in which he wasn't "checking her out," Francis went on the defensive, explaining his actions.

"i'm a man. All straight men always are looking at beautiful women. That's why I'm so successful," he wrote in reply. "Are you saying you hate God for making us this way? no other straight man is different or girls gone wild wouldn't of made billions of dollars."

Per the outlet, Francis went on to hit back at a fan who called him "creepy."

"she's like my sister," he told the user, adding that they're the "creepy one." "Why would you even think that [?]"

The controversial producer then brought up how he "used to date" Kylie's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and stressed that he, himself, has "three sisters too" and "would never have sex with my sisters." Francis added, "That's gross!!"