Jay Cutler Opens Up About Kristin Cavallari Divorce, Addresses Claims Their Marriage Was 'Toxic'

Getty

He also denied rumors he was unfaithful to "The Hills" alum

Jay Cutler is opening up about his marriage and divorce from Kristin Cavallari.

While appearing on a recent episode of "Sofia with an F" podcast, the former NFL star -- who shares kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 6 with Cavallari -- responded to Cavallari's claims that their relationship was "toxic."

"I've got 3 kids, so like at some point they're going to, they're gonna read stuff, they're gonna ask questions, so I've kind of steered clear of all of that," Cutler, 39, told host Sofia Franklyn.

"If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff," he added. "I'm not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she's still the mother of the kids, and we had three kids together and we were together for I don't know how many years ... eight. We were married for seven, I think together for nine to ten, and if that's the way she feels -- I mean, it's changed over the course of two and half years."

However, Cutler said he doesn't "understand" why Cavallari is speaking about their marriage publicly after "two and a half years."

"Why are we having these conversations in public? I mean, why are we doing this?" he asked, before sharing, "It's comical. It doesn't make sense. ... No, I don't care what changed. What's happened is what happened, and now we have to have this conversation now and it's like, 'Come on man, let's just, we're done here.'"

When asked about what was behind the divorce, the former professional quarterback said "that's a question for" Cavallari, however, he did deny the rumors that he was unfaithful to his ex.

"Nope, never cheated," Cutler claimed, noting, "I guess she fell out of love, or it was toxic, I mean, depends on the day I guess. I'm not for sure what she said [about red flags], and frankly, I don't care what she said. Like I said, it's been 2 and half years, like, we're done here."

"And I mean, I'm sure there will be a rebuttal to this," he added, "so we'll stay tuned for that one."

The two announced their split back in April 2020 after seven years of marriage and 10 years together.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast earlier this month, Cavallari was asked about what led to the downfall of her marriage.

"I called off the engagement the same reasons I got a divorce. If there's any takeaway from that it's that you can't ignore red flags, people don't change and you gotta trust your gut," she explained. "I was 23 when I met Jay, I was a baby and at that time in my life, getting married and having kids was the next natural step. I had gotten everything out of my system and I don't regret anything at all and I am thankful for our time together."

"I just think, now I'm so different dating and I see s--- a mile away. And now it's like, 'Nope, I'm not going to put up with that,'" she added. "It's a big turnoff instead of being, 'Maybe he'll change, I can fix him."

Though she called it a "toxic" relationship, the Uncommon James founder was hesitant to get into any specifics.

"Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say. If you and I didn't have microphones in front of us, I'd f---ing tell you,'" she told podcast host Alex Cooper. "But that's their dad and my oldest Googles us now. I just want to be very careful. Even if I don't say anything, the headlines will say I f---ing trashed him somehow. It was toxic, period, end of story, that's all I need to say."]

However, the reality star said "nothing major happened at the end" of their marriage.

"I remember always asking my mom, 'But how am I going to know?' and she would just be like, 'You'll just know,'" she shared. "And I did, I just kinda knew. It's the scariest thing, it's also the saddest thing. I mean, it's so many emotions but it can also be the best thing."