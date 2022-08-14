Tom Holland Explains Social Media Absence for Mental Health: 'Over-Stimulating' & 'Overwhelming'

Getty

"I spiral when I read things about me online," the actor shares in a new three-minute video.

Tom Holland fans may have to settle for seeing him on the big screen and television interviews for a while, as the MCU star jumped back briefly on Instagram to explain why he's been absent from social media.

He also made it clear that this is a one-time return for now for a cause he's passionate about -- and is related to why he exited Instagram and his other platforms in the first place.

"Hello and goodbye... I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health," Holland captioned his three-minute video. He explained that his return was to help shine a light on the Stem4 charity, a mental health organization he helps support through his The Brothers Trust.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In his video, Holland explains that he decided to step away from Instagram and Twitter because he finds them to be "over-stimulating" and "overwhelming."

He went on to explain, "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Holland credits Stem4 with helping him with his mental health issues and hopes to see more young people speaking up and finding resources to help them with their own mental health struggles.

He detailed four free apps available through Stem4, including ones to help young people manage self-harm urges, symptoms of anxiety, and increase motivation and low moods. There's also one to help family and friends support a young person's mental health journey.

He explained that his trust supports Stem4 in part because "there is an awful stigma against mental health, and I know asking for help and seeking help isn't something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done."

In light of that, it is Holland's hope that perhaps these apps will be an easier way for young people to take those first steps for themselves. "If you're suffering and you need help," Holland noted, "Download one of the apps that Stem4 has to offer. I have all of them, I've tried them all, they're all fantastic, they're all helpful."

He then told his fans he was "going to disappear from Instagram again," but not before thanking everyone for their love and support.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.