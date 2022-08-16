Florence Pugh Says 'Don't Worry Darling' Is More Than Its Harry Styles Sex Scenes

Getty

"To watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it."

Florence Pugh wants her new movie with Harry Styles "Don't Worry Darling" to be appreciated for more than their sex scenes.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 26-year-old star said she isn't a fan of the media buzz around the intimate scenes in the trailer.

"When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry," Pugh said. "Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that."

She continued, "That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."

Florence plays Alice Chambers in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller opposite Styles who portrays her character’s husband, Jack. The film is set in a 1950s idyllic desert town where housewives spend their days in a never ending cycle of vacuuming and laundry, ballet lessons, spending time poolside and preparing elaborate dinners. Male residents on the other hand are made to work at the mysterious Victory Project. Chambers begins to question her sanity and her entire way of life when one of the housewives goes missing.

The Oscar Award nominee is only one half of the on-screen couple that has commented on their steamy scenes. Back in May, during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" the "As It Was" performer revealed that Pugh was his first on-screen kiss.

"It does feel vulnerable," Styles admitted. "I'd never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways."

He noted about filming sex scenes, "I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that's involved. If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it's like, 'It doesn't matter if they're getting great stuff, if you don't feel good, you tell me and we'll stop.'"