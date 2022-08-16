Law Enforcement 'Limiting' Search for Missing Teen Kiely Rodni

Facebook / Placer County Sheriff's Office

The massive search for missing teen Kiely Rodni will be scaled back next week, says the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

The announcement was made on Monday, a full 10 days since the 16-year-old vanished after attending a high school party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California on August 6.

"We are still looking for any clues, videos, tips, any information to help us to put pieces together and help us to direct where we're going and how we're going to continue to do a search," Capt. Sam Brown said in a briefing. "We are moving into a more limited but continuous search and rescue effort."

"Our biggest problem is where do we go, and how do we keep sustaining this?" he said after 9,000 man-hours in an inter-agency search effort, per Fox News.

The search began last week from where her cellphone had last been pinged and it steadily fanned outward into the surrounding areas.

Kiely's SUV has not been located nor have authorities found any trace of her since she was last seen at the party.

Additionally, law enforcement say they have yet to locate a witness who actually saw the teen physically leave the area.

Lt. Josh Barnhart of the Placer County Sheriff's Office told press on Monday: "I'd like to say that we're putting the pedal down, that we are continuing to work this week, and that after this week we will be modifying things to a task force style."

"That means our resources will continue to move forward, but in somewhat of a different manner."

The FBI has also been involved, aiding in conducting interviews with fellow partygoers and residents of the surrounding areas.

Barnhart also addressed reports of resistance from at least one parent who had children at the same party.

"Many people have come forward and given us information, but we haven't run into very large roadblocks and people not wanting to give us information," Barnhart said. "I think [that] was probably an isolated incident that we were able to get past."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the family, Cassie Hebel, said that Kiely could navigate and survive in the wilderness.

"She has more than the survival skills to make it back," Cassie said on Monday. "She was raised in a family where they know how to survive in the outback, in the 'Back 40' as I like to say. That is where she was raised."

On Sunday, police shared that Kiely was seen wearing a white and pink sweatshirt with "Odd Future" -- a musical group -- written on it in video from "earlier in the evening" at the party she attended before her disappearance (above).

Kiely, who was attending a graduation celebration with hundreds of other young adults near the Prosser Family Campground, was last seen around 12:30am on Saturday, August 6 -- shortly after texting her parents she was heading home.

"It's unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt when she was last seen," added police. "We are asking anyone who may remember seeing Kiely that evening to please reach out to us as we continue our search for her."

The sweatshirt intel comes after the department released a surveillance photo last week taken hours before she went missing (below). At the time, they reported she was "last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes" -- consistent with the surveillance photo taken around 6pm on Friday, August 5.

Kiely's boyfriend has also revealed their final text conversation.

Per Fox40, Jagger Westfall says they last exchanged text messages before Kiely left for a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground.

"And so I was just like, 'OK. Be safe. Don't like, do anything stupid'," Jagger told the outlet.

He then said he aired some complaints about his day.

"Then at 10:30, she responded to what I was saying, and just said, 'Oh, I'm sorry that you're going through that."

"And that was the last time I heard from her," Jagger said.

In a press conference on Friday August 12, PIO Angela Musallam confirmed that they did locate a "potential burial site" the previous day -- but, after contacting Kiely's parents, the FBI only "recovered the remains of a dog."

During the same presser, Captain Cam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said that while the last ping from Kiely's phone came around 12:30am near Prosser Lake, "that doesn't mean that's where the phone stopped pinging." He added, "There's lots of reasons why those notifications or data points could be lost."

Police have been treating the disappearance as a possible abduction since Rodni's car has not yet been recovered. Her vehicle is a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate No. 8YUR127.

Kiely is described as being 5'7", 115 pounds and has blonde hair with hazel eyes and multiple piercings.