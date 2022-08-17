Kid Cudi Talks Kanye West Falling Out, Says It Would Take a 'Motherf---ing Miracle' for Them to Be Friends Again

Getty

Kid Cudi is opening up about cutting Kanye West out of his life.

The former collaborators had a pretty public falling out earlier this year, after Cudi continued to hang out with Pete Davidson while the "SNL" star was dating Kim Kardashian following her split from West.

Speaking with Esquire, Cudi made it pretty clear the two are no longer friends ... and likely won't be ever again.

"I'm at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies. I've watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f---ed-up s---. And then they turn around and forgive him," he told the publication. "And there's no repercussions. You're back cool with this man. He does it over and over."

"I'm not one of your kids. I'm not Kim. It don't matter if I'm friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s--- had anything to do with me," he continued. "If you can't be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That's not my f---ing problem. You need to own up to your s--- like every man in this life has."

Cudi said he's "lost women too" but has been able to "own up to it." Regarding West's antics, he added, "I don't need that in my life. I don't need it."

He was also pretty blunt when it came to whether the two could ever reconcile. "With all due respect, I'm not Drake, who's about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That's not me," he told Esquire.

"What I say, I mean. I will be done with you," he continued. "It's gonna take a motherf---ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don't see it happening. He gon' have to become a monk."

Cudi also pushed back on any talk that West was responsible for his success, after he appeared on Kanye's "808s and Heartbreak" before releasing his own debut album. Per the publication, Cudi said he credits his own success to the work of himself and his original production team -- though also sounds grateful for the opportunity West provided.

"I just want to clear that up for anybody that feels like Kanye made my career or made me who I am. He brought me on to do 808s. I thought that was really f---ing awesome," he added. "I wanted to be a part of a family and saw G.O.O.D. Music as that opportunity. So I finally said yeah. Kanye West did not come and pluck me out of Applebee’s or the Bape store."

Read more of his interview at Esquire.com. The September issue drops August 23.