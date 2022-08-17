Kim Zolciak-Biermann Breaks Silence on 20-Year-Old Daughter Ariana's DUI Arrest

Getty / Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is breaking her silence on her daughter Ariana's recent arrest.

A few days after Ariana, 20, was arrested for a DUI, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum took to her Instagram Stories to defend her daughter, claiming her daughter "was not impaired by any substance" during the incident.

"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol," Kim, 44, began in a statement. "Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case."

She added that although the family has "no further desire to litigate this case in the media," she asserted that Ariana "was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana."

"Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with the law," Kim wrote, noting that Ariana "wholly denies" that she was under the impairment of alcohol -- which is what she was charged with -- "and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."

Ending her lengthy post, she said, "We appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusion."

The "Don't Be Tardy" star's other daughter and Ariana's older sister, Brielle Biermann, also shared the same statement to her own Instagram Stories.

As first reported by TMZ, Ariana was arrested for a DUI in Forsyth County, Georgia on Saturday, and charged with misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol and misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change.

Per the outlet, the accident occurred after the reality star allegedly crashed into another car. Ariana's boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was also booked for a DUI, in addition to furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating his driving permit. Both Ariana and her boyfriend were released on bond.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, per a police report, cops said Ariana had denied drinking and driving. Despite officers telling her that they smelled alcohol on her breath at the time of the bust, the influencer allegedly argued that the scent could possibly have come from her clothing.

Per police, Ariana said she "smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink," and continued to assert the latter during the bust. However, cops said that during the field sobriety evaluations, Ariana had a "noticeable sway."

Much of Kim and Ariana's written posts echoed Ariana's lawyer's statement.

"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI," Justin Spizman told TMZ. "Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.