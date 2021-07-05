All the Real Housewives Who Are Spilling Tea on Their Podcasts

Getty

Even when it's not on the air, there’s always more "Housewives" gossip to share.

"Real Housewives" may be a reality show, but there's a lot that goes on behind-the-scenes that fans don't know about! That's why many stars of the franchise are joining the world of podcasting, where they're getting the chance to tell their own story and control their narrative.

And while some of the Housewives focus on their personal lives, like Kim Zolciak-Biermann, others share insight into their area of expertise, like Vicki Gunvalson's financial advice or Eboni K. Williams' career in law. No matter what they chose to discuss, it's sure to be an interesting conversation.

Read on to find out which podcasts you should be subscribing to...

1. Eboni K. Williams

Eboni K. Williams launched her podcast "Holding Court With Eboni K. Williams" shortly after she was announced as the latest addition to the cast of "Real Housewives of New York." The attorney and TV anchor uses her podcast to "cross-examine news-making cases" alongside her co-host, cultural observer Dustin Ross. Eboni puts her law degree to use as she offers savvy legal analysis to provide teachable moments to her audience.

"There's no way around it, the legal cases we hear about in the news are shaping social justice and popular culture. We need to dissect them from a Black perspective in a way that doesn't hold back. Dustin and I will give you the facts straight and our takes will be highly unfiltered," Eboni said in a statement.

Former "Real Housewife" Bethenny Frankel launched her podcast "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" in 2020 in order to share life advice from the point of view of a self-made mogul. Bethenny, along with friends who stop by each week, uses her "shrewd career smarts" and her "razor sharp sense of humor" to discuss everything from investing to relationships to parenting. Guest have so far included Maria Shriver, Mark Cuban and Paris Hilton.

"I never knew how much I would really love this...This particular podcast, it's really all me. No foreplay. We get right into the act. The guests are all so legitimate, self-made, everyone's a mogul, started from the bottom now they're here...The podcast is all about how to get there. What do all these successful people have in common? How do they think?" Bethenny said on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

Brandi Glanville, who formerly appeared on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," launched her "Unfiltered" podcast all the way back in 2013. Brandi covers all aspects of her life, from fashion to pop culture to celebrity gossip and reality TV. She even delves into personal gossip and relationship drama. Her guests have included other "Real Housewives" stars including Kim Richards, Kelly Bensimon and Gretchen Rossi.

"My podcast is going on 10 years now, so it's been a long time. I just love doing it. I love telling people to eff off. I love telling people my opinions. I just love being who I truly am and not apologizing for things," Brandi told "The Morning Show."

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow has had her podcast "Heather Dubrow's World" since 2015. Heather chats about everything from the newest trends in health, wellness and beauty, to parenting, travel and her personal style. Most recently, Heather was joined by Andy Cohen and even had her family stop by to discuss their thoughts about returning to "Real Housewives" after a break. While Heather has grown to love podcasting, it took some convincing for her to get the show off the ground.

"I had no idea what a podcast was and was afraid no one would care. I was thinking I needed segments and Dr. Drew was like, 'Podcasting is really like people want to hang out with you!' It's been really nice. I feel like we've built a great community. I love interacting with everyone. We just hit over 101 million downloads," Heather Celebrity Page TV.

5. Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Former "Real Housewife" Kim Zolciak-Biermann's podcast "House of Kim" has given an inside look at her life with six children since 2018. Kim's kids, as well as her husband Kroy, are frequent guests on the podcast as they chronicle their adventures and the mayhem that often unfolds for the famous family.

"It will be full of positivity, fun, life coaching, parenting struggles and advice, beauty/fashion and so so much more!! It's me unedited and unfiltered!! The real," Kim said in a statement when she launched the podcast.

6. Vicki Gunvalson

Vicki Gunvalson spent 14 seasons on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" but decided to switch things up when she launched her podcast "Whoop It Up With Vicki" in 2020. Her weekly podcast not only lets fans get to know her on a deeper level and hear some "Real Housewives" gossip, but she also dishes out advice on financial freedom, retirement planning and insurance.

"'The Real Housewives of Orange County' never entered in to what I do for a living, which is financial planning, retirement planning and insurance. I do seminars all across the country speaking out about these topics. And every day, someone sends me a message asking me questions -- so many, that I can't answer them all. So I thought, 'What a better way to reach more people than to launch a podcast?' It'll allow me to magnify that conversation in a really powerful way," Vicki told People.

"RHOC" alum Meghan King Edmonds joined forces with TV personality Brooke Burke and relationship coach Lila Darville for their podcast "Intimate Knowledge." Their informative podcast covers everything from intimacy, to relationships, to infidelity. The women have chatted about one-night stands, finding love at first sight and the ups and downs of marriage, all in the hopes that their listeners feel a sense of solidarity.

"We're all women. We all have thoughts and opinions, and here we are -- ready to voice them. We all are sticking up for one another and standing with one another in solidarity and in understanding," Meghan told People.

Gretchen Rossi and her longtime love Slade Smiley teamed up for their podcast "Knot Too Taboo" in early 2020. While the couple hasn't yet tied the knot, they've set out to talk relationships -- and no topic is too taboo. So far, Gretchen and Slade have discussed everything from life with a newborn to money to dealing with in-laws. They've even had celebrity guests like Gigi Gorgeous and Jana Kramer.

"Together, we have experienced a lot of life's up and downs, from marriage to divorce, financial struggles, kids and loved ones with cancer, legal disputes, public ridicule, false accusations, relational issues, parental issues, and lost loved ones, but through it all we have managed to survive and come out even stronger and more in love, all without ever even tying the knot. Our 'Knot Too Taboo' podcast is a way for us to connect with our fans and audience in a way we never have before," the duo said in a joint statement.

Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jacqueline Laurita and friends Jill Ashley and Melissa Polo launched their "The LookOver Ladies" podcast in 2019. Each episode gives a behind-the-scenes look at the trio who also started The Lookover, a beauty, style and wellness lifestyle brand.

"It's our platform to let loose and talk about things that women love to talk about. We all have backgrounds in beauty, health, wellness, fashion. We touch on all that but then we always go off on tangents and just start talking [about] random, inappropriate things," Jacqueline told Audacy.