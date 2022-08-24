Kristin Cavallari 'Ready to Get Back Out There' & Date, Reveals Only Reason She'd Consider Having More Kids

Getty

She also responded to a fan who asked, "What was sex like with a different guy after so long with the same guy?"

Kristin Cavallari is getting real with fans about her love life.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the reality star revealed she's "ready to get back out there" and start dating again.

Cavallari split from Jay Cutler back in April 2020 after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. Following her divorce, Cavallari has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye as well as country singer Chase Rice.

When a fan asked if she's been dating, "The Hills" alum said that was "probably the most asked question" during the Q&A before answering.

"I haven't been for the past couple months," Cavallari wrote. "I go through phases. I was a dating machine for a minute (which was very fun by the way) but then I decided not to put any energy into men. Butttttt now I'm ready to get back out there."

As for "qualities" that she looks for in a man, the Uncommon James founder said, "Someone who is sooo comfortable in their own skin, looking to continuously grow, someone who isn't afraid to build me up and let me be me, emotionally mature who isn't afraid to express their feelings and needs (which goes with being comfortable in their skin), someone who can make me laugh, laid-back, healthy lifestyle."

And it looks like finding a guy that's also easy on the eyes is an added bonus for Cavallari, who wrote, "Hot doesn't hurt either." In another post, the mom of three went on to elaborate on what she meant by saying she wants a man who is "comfortable in their own skin."

"Someone really confident (NOT COCKY) who isn't threatened by everything else in my life," Cavallari wrote. "That's been a struggle for me."

At another point, the former "Laguna Beach" star shared some details about what's important to her in the bedroom.

Cavallari responded to a fan who asked, "What was sex like with a different guy after so long with the same guy?"

"This question made me laugh," she wrote, before answering, "Like riding a bike, girl. Honestly, sex is all about a connection for me. The first guy I was with was pretty special actually bc it was a strong connection which I really needed at the time."

Meanwhile, also during the Q&A, Cavallari -- who shares kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 with Cutler -- revealed her thoughts on possibly having more children someday.

"I'm not looking to have more, BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more," she said.

The cookbook author also responded to a fan who asked Cavallari if her boobs are "real."

"Gonna keep it real with y'all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids," she revealed in response, below.