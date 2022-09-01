How She-Hulk Nabbed Megan Thee Stallion For Hilarious Cameo (SPOILERS)

Getty / Disney

The rapper twerks with She-Hulk leading one cast member to declare "her a-- may now replace the most iconic Marvel a-- out there"

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The "Traumazine" artist made her debut in the MCU with her hilarious cameo in Tatiana Maslany-led "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" for its third episode.

The rapper appears as both herself and a shapeshifting swindler — you can see a clip below:

Literally DIED when it was revealed the real Megan Thee Stallion was in court 💀

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, head writer Jessica Gao gushed about the opportunity to have the "Savage" rapper film a cameo.

"We didn't even know that we could dream that big," she confessed "When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn't know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we'd probably have to tweak the story a little bit to fit whoever we ended up casting."

According to Gao, the team of writers "went through so many different names" until Jameela Jamil, who plays She-Hulk's nemesis, suggested Stallion for the job. The two had developed a friendship while working on their show "Legendary" on HBO Max.

"Jameela one day floated the idea of Megan", Gao recalled. "and the moment she said that, and the moment we realized that that could be a possibility, we were like, 'Stop everything. That's it. The conversation's done. We only care about Megan now. And if Megan will do it, then that settles it.'"

Series' director Kat Coiro added that "when Jameela suggested Megan, we all lost our minds."

"She's perfect on so many levels," Coiro continued, "just as a beautiful young celebrity who would never date Dennis Bukowski, but also as a powerful woman who embodies a lot of what She-Hulk embodies. And then it was a little cherry on top that Tatiana is the world's biggest Megan fan. As soon as that name came up, there was nobody else."

Stallion also appears in an end credit scene, where she engages in a celebratory twerk session to her hit song "Body" after their winning case. Apparently, Marvel fans were blessed with the twerking scene simply because everyone wanted to see the duo shake their rears for the camera, and Maslany was the biggest advocate for the scene.

"Tatiana really wanted a scene with Megan and we saw how fun that energy would be and how it would be a missed opportunity not to have them on screen together," Coiro revealed. "And we also learned that She-Hulk's a great twerker, which was a surprise to all of us."

Fellow cast member Ginger Gonzaga joked that She-Hulk may be taking the title of "most iconic Marvel ass" from Chris Evans' Captain America.