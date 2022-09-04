Kanye West Says Pete Davidson Was 'Pawn' Sent to 'Antagonize' Him, Cost Him His Children

Getty

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have broken up and gone their separate ways last month, but Kanye West doesn't seem to be over it yet.

Just as he posted regularly about the couple throughout their relationship, he's apparently not done -- and this time, he's accusing Davidson of being a "pawn sent here to antagonize" him.

In a new post shared to his Instagram page on Saturday, West doesn't specify who "sent" the "Saturday Night Live" alum, but he did share a startling theory as to motive.

The largest portion of West's caption was presented as if it were a message written to his two eldest children, North (9) and Saint (6), by Davidson, with Kanye utilizing his favorite nickname for the comedian, "Skete."

"Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos," West wrote in the post. "I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he'll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life."

West then shifted focus, adding, "Of [sic] hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body."

West is likely referring to speculation that a tattoo spotted on Davidson's neck reading "knscp" was a reference to Kim and her four children with the Yeezy founder, North, Saint, Chicago (4), and Psalm (3).

The message concluded with another dig at former West collaborator Kid Cudi, who has been on the outs with the rapper over his continued friendship with Davidson. "I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is," wrote West, still acting as Davidson.

According to several media outlets, including Us Weekly, Davidson sought trauma therapy after the breakup, with a large part of the reason being West's continuing posts about him and the relationship.

Kardashian spoke out about West's social media posts back in February when defending North posting on Instagram. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children," She wrote to her Instagram Stories at the time. "And Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

As part of a series of posts over the last couple of days, West has continued his feud with Adidas over his Yeezy brand, as detailed by TMZ, as well as his frustrations over what he sees as a lack of involvement with where his kids will be going to school. He shared his frustration an then what appears to be a screenshot suggesting options for their education with the caption, "This is co-parenting."

