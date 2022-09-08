Norman Reedus Opens Up About Walking Dead Injury That Made Him Fear For His Life

AMC

Though Norman Reedus is no stranger to on-set injuries, this one left him scared for his life.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "The Walking Dead" star opened up about his latest on-set injury while filming the series' finale back in March.

Reedus had gotten a concussion so serious filming was pushed back a few days and production used a stand-in for Reedus' character Daryl for scenes he would not appear on camera.

At the time, the 53-year-old's publicity team released a statement that let fans know that he would make a full recovery.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set," the statement read. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

"Oh dude, that was horrible," Reedus revealed that the accident was much worse than he had originally let on to the public. "That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die."

"It was very serious. It was scary. I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell."

Norman was put through intense neurological tests after his concussion and detailed how they impacted his equilibrium.

"I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s--t," he shared. "I failed the light test. I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts."

Although he was struggling with his injury, the actor confessed that he started to worry about the people who would be impacted by his absence.

"You're shooting over a year, and now we're having to postpone some of the shooting because I'm lying in bed," he explained. "So the guilt of me not being at work and people are like, 'Are we going to go a week over? Are we going two weeks over?' That was bothering me."

Luckily, Reedus was able to make a speedy recovery and joined his castmates to film the series’ finale.