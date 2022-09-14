Drew Barrymore Reacts After Learning She Was Sent Death Threats from 'Selma Blair'

YouTube / The Drew Barrymore Show

The alleged real-life plot is far more twisted than any movie -- with Drew hoping to "heal this moment" by sitting down with Selma herself.

Selma Blair shared a pretty shocking story involving death threats and Drew Barrymore in her 2022 memoir -- and now Drew herself has reacted to the wild tale.

Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Blair opened up about a claim she made in her book "Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up" involving the "E.T." actress and her own father, a claim Drew hoped to address with Selma for a "healing" moment.

"In my book, I was very close to my mother. And my father and I went in and out of having some friendships, we never really clicked. Because he did something so unthinkable to me, I would never call him Dad again, really," said Blair.

She explained that the weirdness started after she landed a gig on a film, when the producers started getting bizarre letters delivered via FedEx "claiming I was a heroin addict," which Blair said wasn't true.

"It was a real kind of poison pen letter about me, claiming to be an agent. They fired me before even shooting," Blair continued. "They were lovely to me, but explained 'We don't know what's going on, the liability. We don't believe this, but ...'"

At the time, the actress assumed the letters were being sent by someone who "disliked me in high school," but then things escalated.

"I hear from a detective who said, 'We know this is not you' -- this was like maybe almost a year later -- 'but someone has been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, poison pen letters, signed by Selma Blair,'" she said, adding that she felt "heartbreak" and "fear" hearing that.

"I eventually, long story short, learned it was my father, someone involved with my father and he was letting this information get to her," said Blair, who claimed in her book her dad's girlfriend was the culprit. "When he found out it was her, he chose her and didn't believe me. He said, 'No she's not doing this, you're also ruining her life, you put a mickey in her drink at Starbucks.' I'm like, 'I'm in New York, I've never met her.'"

Blair said that her father "admitted at the end" that he knew Selma wasn't to blame, but added they "never had a real make-up" over the situation. "My whole adult life after that, once I knew it was him, I had to cut him out," she added. Her father, Elliot, died in 2012.

Barrymore looked shocked as she heard the story, before reassuring Blair that, "Good news, [the letters] really didn't get to me" and she only learned about them later.

"Then I received your book and then I was like, 'F--- this, I'm going after her, I want to heal this moment,'" she added of her desire to get Blair on her talk show. "Because it wasn't real for me on my side because I would never doubt you and actually have been a total fan of yours on the side."

Selma said the adoration was mutual -- and that's partly why she believed Barrymore was the subject of the nasty notes in the first place.

"You were my childhood favorite, because you were the girl. That's why the letters went to you, I assume, because he knew what you meant to me," she explained. "It's not random. You were the favorite."

"I totally thought it was random!" exclaimed Barrymore. "This makes more sense. But thank you."