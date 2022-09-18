Jennifer Coolidge's Emmy-Winning White Lotus Role Landed Her in ER for Surprising Reason

Getty

Jennifer Coolidge always looks sensational, and she stole the show with her playoff music shimmy during the Emmy Awards on Monday for her work on "The White Lotus." Let's face it, Jennifer Coolidge is an American icon.

She also knows a thing or two about struggling for her career, having fought and scraped for decades as a character actress before landing her first-ever Emmy, and still trying to finish her speech as the show played her off more and more aggressively.

While on stage at the Emmys, Coolidge cracked a joke about her appearance, which was stunning as always, and she couldn't resist getting in another one when talking about a scary incident while filming the show that would net her that award.

As it turns out, the best-reviewed role of her career actually landed her in the emergency room, though for a pretty unexpected reason. It wasn't a stunt gone bad or even an on-set accident. Instead, she kind of did it to herself.

"For 'The White Lotus,' I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan," the actress told Allure. That turned out to be a terrible idea.

"I got on the plane and I started to feel really weird," she said. "By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room."

That would be the last spray tan she used for the production. Instead, she said they used "regular makeup" to achieve her character's bronzed look. Even then, she wasn't taking any chances.

"The minute we stopped filming, I would shower," she shared. "I have such a quick reaction to stuff." But even that is new, with the actress sharing she's only started having these allergic reactions in the past several years.

Coolidge will return for the second season of "The White Lotus," which transformed from a limited series to an anthology series after its breakout success for HBO (big ratings and 10 Emmys means more, more, more!).