Kelsea Ballerini Changes Lyrics During NYC Concert to Mirror Morgan Evans Divorce

Getty

After lyrics from ANOTHER song had fans speculating she fell out with Halsey

Kelsea Ballerini is taking liberties with her own hit songs.

While performing at her New York City concert on Saturday, the 29-year-old country artist swapped a few of her lyrics to better reflect her recent split from Morgan Evans.

Ballerini sang heart out to her song "What I Have," and changed the lyrics "I got a warm body in bed" to "I got my own body in bed." When fans noticed the words change, the venue erupted into cheers.

In addition to "What I Have," the singer also messed around with some new word play while performing "Miss Me More" and when she sang her song "Get Over Yourself," Ballerini belted, "I'm the crazy bitch that wrecked your life," instead of, "I'm the crazy ex that wrecked your life."

Kelsea Ballerini changing the lyrics in WHAT I HAVE from “I got a warm body in bed” to “I got my own body in bed” in the wake of her divorce.



Also, she was so incredible tonight. Go see her on tour if you can❤️#SubjectToChange #HeartfirstTour pic.twitter.com/bjnykqYf9Y — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) September 25, 2022 @TheRachaelE

Ballerini and Evans tied the knot in December 2017, when she was 24. She announced the divorce news back in August, calling it a "difficult decision" which was "the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end." At the time, she added, "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

"I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," Evans added. "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Kelsea also gave fans a live rendition of her song "Doin' My Best" off her new album "Subject to Change" where she details how she's learned from her past mistakes. Many fans have speculated the track was about Halsey, leading them to believe the two had a falling out.

In the second verse, she sings, "I was friends with a pop star, I put 'em on Track 4/ But I wish I could take it back, would've never asked/ If I knew we wouldn't talk anymore." Though Ballerini offered no other specifics about the "pop star" in question, Ballerini did collaborate with Halsey on Track 4 of her 2020 album for a song called "the other girl."

Before "the other girl," Ballerini hadn't collaborated with anyone on any of her songs -- and only did it with Halsey after they struck up a friendship. The two even did an episode of "CMT Crossroads" together the same year the album dropped.