Kesha Hemorrhages Vocal Chord at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

"I have to make light out of this situation because Taylor would have loved that my tits just fell out."

Kesha has revealed she hemorrhaged a vocal cord while performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

"So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly. Loud," she said on Instagram of her appearance at the Los Angeles event Tuesday night. "And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the fucking moment bc. This was quite a moment."

At the show she told the crowd after her sequined cape opened unexpectedly, "I have to make light out of this situation because Taylor would have loved that my tits just fell out."

"I feel really special to be here with all of you guys," she continued, "because Taylor meant something different to each and every one of us."

"To some, he was a f–-ing hero. He was a f–-ing icon. He was a friend, he was a father, he was a husband," Kesha added. "And for tonight, I just want to say, Taylor, you’re going to live with us for f–-ing ever and ever."

Dozens of artists celebrated Hawkins at the Kia Forum on Tuesday.