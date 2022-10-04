Megyn Kelly Blasts J.Lo & Shakira For 'Showing Their Vag' at 2022 Super Bowl

YouTube / Sirius XM

"Could it that Megyn wants to do the same? Maybe so," one critic fired back

The 2020 Super Bowl may have been over two and a half years ago, but Megyn Kelly still has an issue with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show performance, specifically their outfits.

On Friday's episode of her SiriusXM podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," the political commentator and her guest comedian Bridget Phetasy had a conversation about women "embracing their bodies" -- and Kelly, 51, didn't hold back on sharing her opinion on what J.Lo and Shakira wore during their Super Bowl performance.

"I object to like J.Lo and Shakira showing their vag at the Super Bowl," Kelly, 51, explained. "Like I don't want that."

"It's gotta be situation appropriate," she added. "But I don't really object to just women embracing their bodies or showing off their bodies like the pictures you see."

Kelly then praised supermodel Paulina Porizkova, who recently posted a photo on social media of herself in a bathing suit, with the camera shooting from behind and revealing the 57-year-old's backside in a thong bikini.

"Paulina Porizkova just had a really interesting post," Kelly said of Porizkova's post, below. "She showed her bottom [and] she looks amazing."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The ex "Megyn Kelly Today" host's comments about J.Lo and Shakira didn't go over well with many on Twitter, with some calling the journalist "a loser and a hater," and accusing her of "double standards."

"@megynkelly loves to judge other women," a user wrote, while another added, "⁦hater and loser @megynkelly slams ⁦@Jlo, @Shakira for 'showing vag' at Super Bowl."

#DoubleStands on #Latina #women?" another person tweeted. "#MegynKelly slams #JenniferLopez #Shakira 4 'showing their vag' at #SuperBowl.Hmm. Does she remember the other #female performers who also wore similar outfits? #LadyGaga, #KatyPerry, #GwenStefani & #Beyonce?"

"@MegynKellyShow you should be Proud of your body and should not shame other's that flaunt theirs. Ridiculous story," another user chimed in. "For 10 million dollars you wouldn't wear a costume for ten minutes in front of 30 thousand people live and millions more on TV."

See more reactions in the tweets, below.

@MegynKellyShow you should be Proud of your body and should not shame other's that flaunt theirs.

Ridiculous story. For 10 million dollars you wouldn't wear a costume for ten minutes in front of 30 thousand people live and millions more on TV. https://t.co/RVJdIGDeP5 — Kevin Wolak (@krwcleanlight) October 3, 2022 @krwcleanlight

I didn't notice that at all ... Interesting that Kelly did thohttps://t.co/4q3XmJVNKI



via @GoogleNews — Kelly Bullington (@kellyartden) October 4, 2022 @kellyartden

For 1. that performance was months ago

Number 2. you would think she have better things to tell her viewershttps://t.co/L4NotGdDkg — Leo (@mtribue28) October 4, 2022 @mtribue28