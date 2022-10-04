Niecy Nash Recalls Conversation with Daughter About How She Identified: 'I'm More Confused Now'

Getty

"She made me watch a show, all about what are all the labels, all the names, and after it was over, my head was spinning"

Niecy Nash's daughter Dia asked her how she identified and this is what happened.

The 52-year-old comedian recalled feeling "confused" about how to answer her 22-year-old daughter's question while appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Tamron Hall Show" after Dia asked ahead of her marriage to Jessica Betts.

"Dia, your youngest, really wanted you to label things," host Tamron Hall asked the "Never Have I Ever" star. "We talk so much about LGBTQ+, binary, non-binary, and I know people were asking, well what is Niecy Nash? Is she bisexual...? You were getting these questions. How did you discuss it with the kids who were trying to understand?"

"My daughter was like, 'How do you identify?' I said, 'Huh?'" Nash admitted Dia had to repeat her question after she didn’t understand the first time around and replied, "Black and your mama."

"And [Dia] was like, 'No, you gotta know, Mom.' She made me watch a show, all about what are all the labels, all the names, and after it was over, my head was spinning," Nash confessed.

"And I was like, 'Girl, I'm more confused now than I was before this. I don't know. If I have to coin it in the moment, I would say I'm Jess-sexual,'" she said referring to her wife. "I've never looked at anyone, male or female, and seen them the way I see her. So I don't know. But right now I know I'm happy, I said, 'Write that down.'"

Niecy shared that after they had watched the show, she asked her daughter the same question.

Back in March 2021, the "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'' actress opened up about her children’s reactions to her coming out while making an appearance on "Red Table Talk." Nash shares three children with her ex-husband, Don Nash: Dominic, Donielle and Dia.

"How was it for your children?" host Jada Pinkett Smith asked at the time.

"My daughters were like, 'Wait what?' My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, 'Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I'm strictly dickly?'" Nash said as Jada, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris erupted into laughter. "And I was like, 'Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.'"

"And my son was like, 'Wooow,'" Nash added.