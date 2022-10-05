Hilary Swank Reveals She's Expecting Twins: 'I'm Gonna Be a Mom!'

Getty

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time."

Hilary Swank is going to be a mom!

While appearing on ABC News' "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, the actress revealed she's expecting twins.

"We hear that you have something that you'd like to share with us," "GMA" host Robin Roberts told Swank, 48, who was promoting her new ABC drama, "Alaska Daily."

"Yeah, I do. And I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now," the Oscar winner replied, smiling at the camera. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time."

"My next thing is I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank shared. "I'm gonna be a mom, and not just of one, but of two!"

"I can't believe it!" she added. "It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

This marks the first child for Swank, who has been married to entrepreneur Philip Schneider since 2018.