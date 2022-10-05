Outer Banks Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Addresses 'Exhausting and Embarrassing' Cheating Rumors

Getty

"Please stop posting bulls--- narratives that you make up because you're bored."

"Outer Banks" star Rudy Pankow's girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, is calling out fans who are accusing her of being unfaithful to the actor.

According to Us Weekly, on Monday, fans started suspecting that Siemek, 26, had cheated on Pankow, 24, after a photo that featured two people kissing began circulating on Twitter. The image included a shot of Siemek alongside a photo of an unidentified woman kissing another person, with fans speculating that the woman was Siemek, and the other person wasn't Pankow.

"On the 1st of last month Elaine was seen kissing another guy, who is obviously not Rudy. What do you think of that?" a user wrote on Twitter, sharing the photo.

On Tuesday, Siemek -- who is an assistant on "Outer Banks" -- took to her Instagram Stories to address the cheating rumors, and shut down the claims that she was unfaithful to Pankow.

"Y'all stupid as hell for thinking that's me and also on the '1st of last month' we were flying from Barbados to Italy so," she wrote, per Us Weekly. "Please stop posting bulls--- narratives that you make up because you're bored. It's exhausting and embarrassing."

"Also I pick my nails from anxiety so my hand for sure doesn't look like that," Siemek added, appearing to refer to the photo being shared by fans.

In addition to the message, she also posted an image of herself and Pankow flipping off the camera. Siemek put a red heart over the photo.

The couple has defended themselves against haters in the past.

In August 2021, Pankow took to Instagram to call out social media trolls, who were slamming Siemek online. In his post, the star shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend smiling, alongside a lengthy statement,

"Hello to all, I want to thank my amazing fans/followers who have shown nothing but love and support and are here for just a fun time," Pankow began in the caption of the post, above. "Unfortunately I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal 'hate.' Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don’t know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don’t know the relationship personally."

"I'm very happy in the relationship I’m in," he continued, noting that he doesn't "actively show" the happiness in his romance in order to "keep most of those moments for myself."

"To those who are creating such displeasure and opinions about the one I love and my relationship, it's time to stop," Pandow stressed. "In this era of social engagement and enlightenment I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity."