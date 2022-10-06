Dane Cook Jokes About 27-Year Age Gap With His 23-Year-Old Fiancée Kelsi Taylor

Instagram

"If we can't laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed."

For Dane Cook and his fiancée Kelsi Taylor, age is just a number ... and a good source for material.

While speaking to E! News, the 50-year-old comedian revealed he tested out bits of a new routine poking fun at the couple's 27-year age gap on his fiancée before recording it for his new stand-up special, "Dane Cook: Above It All."

"She saw everything that I was working on for the show," he recalled. "And she was like, 'Keep that in. I think that part will be great.' There's even some fun at our own expense."

According to Cook, he and Taylor had no problem bringing a spotlight to their May-December romance.

"We have a bit of an age difference, so it's in the show, it's in the show," he explained. "If we can't laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed."

While marriage could affect how some comedians approach the business, Dane shared that he believes his future wife will have a positive impact on his jokes.

"I was just trying some material out on her the other day where I was like, 'Hey, I think I have maybe my first 'What it's like to be married' joke,'" he told E!. "So, she got the exclusive. We tried it out and she said, 'I approve of that. That's a good one.'"

Cook continued, "I think it'll change it in the way that I would always hope growing up with a generation of comedy fans. I was a college kid talking to you know, college-age students. And to grow up with a generation of comedy fans. Their kids are now coming to my show. I'm family oriented and to be looking at that with Kelsey and our future and family. It's like, all feels like the right timing."

"Back in July, the Good Luck Chuck" star proposed to his 23-year-old girlfriend after dating for five years. He proposed at York Beach, Maine where the couple took their first trip back in 2017.

"I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it," Cook gushed in an interview with People back in August. "The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy."