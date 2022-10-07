Dua Lipa Addresses Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

Getty

Dua Lipa says she's proudly single.

During the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the "Levitate" opened up about her love life with guest Charli XCX.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," the 27-year-old confessed. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Lipa also revealed she's been welcoming her new chapter of single life with open arms, as she's "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself over the past few years.

She continued, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference."

While it's unclear when the two recorded the episode, Dua's comments come on the heels of romance rumors linking her to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah -- after the two were spotted having dinner last week in New York City.

The "Don't Stop Now" star was most recently linked to Anwar Hadid -- brother to Bella and Gigi Hadid -- for more than two years before they decided to part ways back in 2021.

Earlier this year in May, Lipa opened up about her split from Anwar and the steps she’s taken to become "single and content."

"The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone," she told Vogue. Committed to her single initiative, Dua made headlines earlier this year when she took herself out on a dinner date.

"Some people on the internet were like, 'Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time,'" she recalled. "And I think that's amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don't want to be on my phone."

She also pushed aside the notion of being a "sad woman" who "doesn't have a man."

"F--k that," she concluded.