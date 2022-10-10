Paris Hilton Responds to TikTok Video From Fan Who 'Robbed' Her More Than 15 Years Ago

Getty/Tiktok

"Please don't put me in jail. You're rich."

A man on TikTok is coming clean about a wild night out that includes a pair of Paris Hilton's stolen sunglasses.

Last week Gregory Brown opened up about how he "robbed" the 41-year-old heiress turned DJ back in 2005 after a night of partying with friends while participating in the "One Thing About Me" trend.

In a freestyle rap video, the 34-year-old influencer recalled the course of events.

"One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this because I could go to jail. The slammer," Brown rapped in the video. "I was at an M.I.A. concert. The musician. It was great. I was drinking and [made a smoking gesture]. I left the concert and then a big, black car pulled up and all these people screamed and Paris Hilton got out."

He continued, "Then everyone goes inside, including Paris Hilton. The club was called The Guvernment in Toronto, if you know it. And everyone went and did their own thing. They all left. But the car was still there and me and my friend opened the door. There was no one in the car, so we just got in the car."

According to the TikToker, Hilton had been playing Daniel Powter's 2005 song "Bad Day" inside her car when he and his friends came across a script for Hilton's horror movie "House of Wax."

"We were laughing, we were screaming, we were in Paris Hilton's car," Brown laughed. "Then my friend said, 'Run!' and then I thought the cops were coming, so we ran. But my friend was actually screaming with joy because she'd stolen her Christian Dior sunglasses. Sorry Paris."

He concluded his video, "So we have Christian Dior sunglasses that are Paris Hilton's. We share them in a Sisterhood of the Traveling Paris Hilton's Sunglasses. So yes, I robbed Paris Hilton. I hope that's okay, and please don't put me in jail. You're rich."

Paris later shared a sweet response to Greg's video via Tiktok Duet. The reality personality was seen smiling ear to ear as she reacted live to the influencer's confession. Hilton commented on Brown’s admission video and captioned her video "LOL! Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses?"

Brown also commented on Paris’ reaction duet to apologize for his crimes, "I'M SO SORRY PARIS!!! We can give them back to you!!!! WE HAVE THEM STILL LOLOLOL, you're the sweetest!!!!" to which she replied, "I forgive you and you can keep them! I'm not going to ruin your tradition of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses."

Despite receiving Hilton’s blessing, Brown felt so bad about the incident he made another video in an attempt to return the glasses to their original owner.

He called the video a "STOLEN SUNGLASSES REVEAL" and wore the Christian Dior glasses while apologizing.

"Paris! Me so sorry. Me so sorry for robbing you," he apologized. "You know that you asked for a sunglasses reveal. You want to join the Sisterhood of the Traveling Sunglasses. I will happily give them back to you as long as you give them back to me. Kidding. No, you can have them back. They are yours."

Greg continued, "I did break into your car and steal them from you. Again, I'm so sorry. I was a wild child. Thank you for being such a good sport. I don't know if you want these back fashionably, like, is this back? You tell me, fashion icon. But I'll wear them this weekend out for sure, in honor of you not taking me to literal court. Kisses."

Paris responded to the second video with another duet response wearing a pair of similar shades, "Omg, I remember these sunglasses," she captioned the post. "They look hot on you so you can keep them! PS: They NEVER went out of style #Sliving."