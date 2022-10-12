Angela Lansbury Moved Her Family to Ireland to Save Her Daughter From Charles Manson's Cult

Getty

Angela Lansbury was a woman of great intuition.

Celebrity friends, family and fans are remembering Lansbury who died at age 96 on Tuesday and recalling the harrowing story of how she moved her family across the globe to save her daughter from the clutches of Charles Manson.

While recalling fond memories and anecdotes of the late actress, writer and photographer Christopher Moloney resurfaced how Lansbury had once made a potentially life-saving decision for her daughter Deidre after she discovered her ties with the notorious cult leader.

"Angela Lansbury told a story about her daughter falling under the spell of a Hollywood deadbeat," Moloney tweeted. "He would pick the girl up from school and get her to steal money and food from her parents for him. Worried, Lansbury moved the entire family to Ireland. The guy was Charles Manson."

Manson's followers famously murdered Sharon Tate and four others before the butchering of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in Southern California in 1971.

Manson was given a life sentence and eventually died in prison at 83-years-old in 2017 after he was denied parole 12 times.

Back in 2014, the "Beauty and the Beast" star opened up about the move in an interview with the Daily Mail. Lansbury revealed that she decided to relocate for a year during the 1960s to save Deidre and her son Anthony Shaw from their heavy drug use.

"It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin," she said. "There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits. It pains me to say it but, at one stage, Deidre was in with a crowd led by Charles Manson."

"She was one of many youngsters who knew him—and they were fascinated. He was an extraordinary character, charismatic in many ways, no question about it," Angela said of Manson’s charm.

Growing concerned with her children's wellbeing, Lansbury revealed that she had told her husband Peter they needed to leave.

She continued, "So we upped sticks and moved the family to a house I found in County Cork. I was drawn to Ireland because it was the birthplace of my mother, and it was also somewhere my children wouldn't be exposed to any more bad influences."