Murder, She Wrote Star Angela Lansbury Dead at 96 -- Hollywood Pays Tribute

Getty

"A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars."

Hollywood is paying tribute to beloved actress and Broadway icon, Angela Lansbury, who has died at the age of 96.

According to TMZ, per Lansbury's family, Lansbury passed away early Tuesday morning in her home in Los Angeles.

The award-winning actress' career -- which included roles in television, film and theatre -- spanned over eight decades. Lansbury is best known for starring as Jessica Fletcher in the murder mystery series, "Murder, She Wrote," the role of which earned her a whopping 12 Emmy nominations. She is also famous for being the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," and starring in the 1962 film, "The Manchurian Candidate," the latter of which she received an Academy Award nomination.

In addition to TV and film, Lansbury was well known for her work in theatre and on Broadway. She starred in musicals such as "Mame," "Dear World" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

Throughout her career, Lansbury won five Tony Awards, six Golden Globes and an Olivier Award, and received many nominations, including three Oscars noms. She was also honored with an Honorary Academy Award, a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BAFTA.

Following the news of her death, many celebrities took to social media to honor the late Hollywood legend.

"It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist," actor Josh Gad tweeted alongside a sweet photo of himself and Lansbury. "From 'Mame' to 'Bedknobs' to 'Murder She Wrote' to 'B&TB' to 'Mary Poppins Returns' she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend."

"Star Trek" star George Takei also paid tribute on Twitter, writing, "Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul."

Meanwhile, Scottish actor Alan Cumming shared a heartwarming video of Lansbury presenting him with his 1991 Olivier Award on Instagram. "She was my lucky charm!" he captioned the post. "She gave me my Olivier award, and the night before I won the Tony for Cabaret she came to see the show! RIP Angela Lansbury! What a goddess."

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones also honored Lansbury on Instagram, sharing several photos of them sharing the stage in the Broadway musical, "A Little Night Music." Alongside the shots, she wrote, "Dearest, Darling, Dame Angela Lansbury. May you Rest In Peace. Our Broadway double act will forever be one of the joys of my life. As the lights dim for you on ‘The Great White Way’ you shall glow forever in our heart. Love you Angela, Catherine. 🙏🏻."

See more touching tributes in the social media posts, below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022 @joshgad

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dame Angela Lansbury. With a formidable career spanning eight decades on stage and screen, she delighted audiences with a variety of unforgettable roles from a sleuth, to a socialite, and a beloved teapot. https://t.co/7SXjORlmg4 pic.twitter.com/NVUt4ucpJj — TCM (@tcm) October 11, 2022 @tcm

I was lucky enough to do one episode of Murder She Wrote at about 8 years old and then return as a different character at about 15.

Ms Lansbury was absolutely lovely and remembered my visit as a child immediately.

She said

“Your secrets safe, but you really need to quit smoking” https://t.co/yeiWoRcvQ1 — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) October 11, 2022 @EmbryEthan

Not Angela!!!



RIP ANGELA LANSBURY THE ABSOLUTE GOAT! You shaped so much of my childhood and adolescence!



pic.twitter.com/AGomfl68Cv — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 11, 2022 @jeremyoharris