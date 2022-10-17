Dorit Kemsley Hits Back After Erika Jayne Says She and PK Are Next Bravo Couple to Split

Getty

"Misery loves company," Dorit began in a comment Monday morning.

Erika Jayne may have just ignited a feud with yet another one of her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" costars at BravoCon over the weekend in NYC.

During a panel, the "Pretty Mess" author was asked which Bravo couple she thought would be the next to split, following her own ongoing divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi.

"I don't want to answer this question because I feel bad," she began, before the audience at the panel made it very clear they did not want her to avoid the question. She then stood up, walked to the center of the stage and exclaimed, "Dorit & PK!"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She, of course, was referring to RHOBH costar Dorit Kemsley and husband PK, who have been married since 2015 and share two children together; Jagger, 8 and Phoenix, 6.

A Bravo fan shared the clip to Instagram with the caption, "What a wonderful friend she is😳😣🙃🥴 Like what was the reason? What's the point" -- and, this morning, Kemsley herself hopped into the replies to leave a comment.

"Misery loves company. What else can j say 🤷🏼‍♀️" wrote Dorit. "Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are."

On Part 1 of the RHOBH reunion, Kemsley did admit that the fallout from her horrifying robbery ordeal in 2021 had an affect on her relationship with PK -- without getting into specifics.

"One of the things that happens in trauma that people don't realize is that there's no aspect of your life that's not touched," she said. "I've had issues in my marriage, and I have a wonderful marriage."

Kemsley and Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky have also been the subject of affair rumors, something Dorit has called both "annoying as F" and "ridiculous" in the past.