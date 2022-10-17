Larsa Pippen Says Her Father Demanded She 'Shut Down' Her OnlyFans

Getty

"He took my sexy feel away. He just took it!"

Larsa Pippen says her father impacted her ability to create content for OnlyFans.

While speaking during a Bravocon 2022 panel, the 48-year-old "Real Housewives of Miami" personality shared that she's pulled back on her presence on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform for often NSFW photo and video content, due to her father.

"I was very active on OnlyFans. I love the platform; I think it's amazing," Pippen answered when host Michael Rapaport asked about her subscriber income. "My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, 'I don't know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.' And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away. He just took it!"

After dialing back her OnlyFans content, she admitted she hasn't been able to "get back to" her original standing on the platform.

"I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic … I feel like that's my community of people, so I do feel that's probably why my numbers are up," Larsa said.

When Bravo mogul Andy Cohen asked Larsa the largest amount of income she’s received from her content on the app, Pippen shared: "Well, it depends how many posts do you have, how many photos. But I feel like probably $200,000."

He asked "At one time?" to which she replied, "No, within, like, two weeks from the same person."

Larsa revealed that when it comes to what kind of content she creates for the exorbitant fee, "Nothing. It's actually someone from the Middle East. I don't do nudes, so it's not anything."