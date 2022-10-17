Real Housewives Blast Vicki Gunvalson's 'Rude' and 'Narcissistic' Behavior During BravoCon WWHL

YouTube / Bravo

"I too have a 'Vicki is a monster' story," exclaimed Kenya Moore.

Andy Cohen tried to get some of the "Real Housewives" to squash their beef during a Bravolebrity-packed episode of "Watch What Happens Live" on the last night of BravoCon ... and it, uh, didn't go that well for Vicki Gunvalson.

After bringing out a few pairs of feuding Housewives to hash out their issues, Cohen ended the segment by pitting Ashley Darby from "The Real Housewives of Potomac" against the "Real Housewives of Orange County" OG -- after Darby previously cited Vicki as the "rudest" Bravolebrity she'd ever met.

Appearing on WWHL last week, Darby explained Gunvalson was "dismissive" of her when they were previously paired to film something together for Bravo. On Sunday night, Vicki tried to explain her behavior.

"I was told I was going to do an interview with a Housewife. When I walked into the interview room, I had never met Ashley, I didn't know what show she was on so I was like, 'Where's the Housewife?'" she said, getting boos from the audience. "That was it. That's the truth."

"Okay, this is case in point why this is a problem, Vicki," Darby hit back. "You were very dismissive for no apparent reason. We were both there for the same purpose. Obviously, I'm a Housewife, the panel was called Housewife to Housewife."

"You were rude for no f---ing reason and you know it," she added, before Gunvalson told Darby, "I will apologize because now I know who she is. But she knew who I was."

With that not really settled at all, Kenya Moore from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" then stood up and requested the microphone -- hoping to share her own issues with Vicki in front of the studio audience.

"I too have a 'Vicki is a monster' story," she exclaimed. "The first time I ever met Vicki, she said to Melissa Gorga, who was there in Las Vegas, and Jill Zarin -- who she treated horribly -- told us that none of us would be there if it were not for her," claimed Moore.

Andy seemed to agree with Gunvalson, who doubled down that her comments were "the truth."

"How narcissistic do you have to be to say that to a fellow Housewife?" asked Moore. "And we're all really sisters. No one of us is more important than the other. So Vicki, check yourself before you wreck yourself."

Vicki said she never claimed to be "more important," but explained that if RHOC wasn't successful in its early seasons, the Housewives franchise as we now know it wouldn't exist. Darby agreed that was a "fair" statement.

Teresa Giudice also chimed in with her own beef -- taking the mic and asking, "Vicki, I heard you got interviewed today. Did you say something negative about me?"

"I did," admitted Gunvalson, who was quoted over the weekend as saying she believed Teresa was the "most overrated" of the Housewives. Vicki didn't have too much of a defense there, simply saying that she also said "complimentary things" about Teresa as part of her answer and Giudice was focusing on the negative.