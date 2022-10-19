Cara Delevingne Recalls Experience at Masturbation Seminar, Porn Library

Getty

"It was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, 'Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube.'"

Cara Delevingne is detailing her time in a different kind of sex-ed class.

While speaking to Variety, the model turned actress opened up about the extreme research she undertook for her new docuseries "Planet Sex" on Hulu.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star was keen on exploring questions about human sexuality when she stumbled on a masturbation seminar where she was asked to get a little more hands on with her studies.

"I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I'd have a notepad," the 30-year-old recalled. "Instead, it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube.'"

She continued, "I didn't realize I was a prude. I think I'm a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, 'Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.' But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing."

Although she jumped into the show with no hesitation, Delevingne confessed that the project kept surprising her.

"I was more like, 'What are we doing today?' Because every day was completely different," she explained. "I'm used to being a chameleon but this was absurd. One day you're going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you're going to a porn library. I was like, 'Right, okay, screw my head back on.'"

The audience at MIPCOM were given a 10-minute preview of the series’ first episode, and Cara introduced herself as "100 percent queer."

Back in July, the co-founder opened up about discovering her sexuality in an interview with British Vogue.

"I never really came out," she explained. "It was more that I just decided that I was done with being in the closet, I was done with being ashamed for who I loved and who I was. So, for me, it was just being like love is love and we should be able to love who we want."