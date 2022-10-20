Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Finally Having 'Really Good' Sex Again Following Divorce (Exclusive)

MTV

She was also grilled on what she did and didn't do with one of her All-Star Shore costars.

Angelina Pivarnick shocked her costars on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" by revealing just how little sex she had in her marriage to Chris Larangeira -- but it sounds like her dry spell is finally over.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's reunion special, Pivarnick is asked how her sex life is now that she and Chris are officially divorced. "I'm having sex now. And it's really good," she responded, before clarifying that none of it was with her costar Vinny Guadagnino.

She added that she's not necessarily dating anyone seriously at the moment, but is "enjoying the single life."

Elsewhere in the footage, Angelina's costars were asked if they realized how bad things were between Pivarnick and her ex before their divorce.

"I feel like we knew it was bad and we were just waiting on her to admit it," said Deena Nicole Cortese. Added Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi: "I think we were also happy she was like, I'm done, moving on, I'm going to be happy for myself, so we were happy for her."

"Going through that behind closed doors, I was trying to keep that kind of away from you guys a little bit, because it was really that bad," Angelina admitted. "Going to them and finally be able to say, 'This is what's happening and this is not good,' is something I needed."

Reunion host Justina Valentine also tried to get to the bottom of what did or did not happen between Angelina and her "All Star Shore" costar Luis "Potro" Caballero. On the show this season, Pivarnick denied the two hooked up while filming that spinoff or during a New Year's Eve trip to Mexico, he seemingly exposed her in a phone call with Deena.

On the reunion, Pivarnick tried to say Deena wasn't specific enough in her line of questioning, but Cortese was adamant she was. "You didn't admit it at all. I love you Ange, but you never said that you did. He's the one that admitted it and that's why you ran into the corner and you hid," Deena said.

"Honestly, my sex life is my business," added Angelina, before Pauly D exclaimed, "Not in a reality show!"

Once again choosing her words carefully, she said she "did not have sex with that man" while filming "All Star Shore." Vinny, meanwhile, joked Angelina's had "seven side-pieces" since.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" continues to be a massive ratings success for MTV, outperforming its previous season and ranking as the #1 reality show on cable this quarter among the 18-34 demographic.