Kendall Jenner Tired of Her Character Constantly Being Questioned: 'If Only People Knew Me'

Getty

Kendall Jenner wishes the public knew who she really was.

The 26-year-old 818 Tequila mogul fired back against rumors that she was a "mean girl" during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." Jenner shared that her anxiety makes her feel uncomfortable in big crowds, which may make her appear to be standoffish.

While on a work trip to Las Vegas for her tequila brand, the supermodel called the "mean girl" narrative around herself and her family "out of hand… there's just no changing it anymore."

"Anything I do gets hate," she said in a confessional. "I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say."

Jenner is no stranger to prying eyes and public misconceptions, but she confessed that she still gets her feelings hurt when people have negative things to say about her character.

"I think the one that hurts the most is that people think I'm a mean girl," she revealed. "'Cause that's just not the case. It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character. And if only people knew me."

Instead of working through huge crowds of people, the reality personality said "I wanna be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals, that's where I wanna be." She later confessed that she's "working on just separating my anxiety from my work."

In addition to handling crowds, Kendall also opened up about her previous troubles navigating friendships due to her celebrity status.

"They just wanted to come over to be on it," Jenner referenced her childhood friends and her family's former reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.' "So my walls went up then. I also just get uncomfortable, I never want to be like, 'Hey, do you want to be on my show?'"

Throughout the years, the model admitted she's "gotten a lot more comfortable" with discovering which friendships are genuine.