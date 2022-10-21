Melissa Gorga Addresses Jennifer Aydin Drink Toss Incident at BravoCon

Getty

Melissa Gorga is telling her side of the story.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star broke her silence about an incident involving her co-star Jennifer Aydin attempting to throw a drink at her and her husband Joe Gorga in a hotel lobby.

Gorga addressed the BravoCon drama on an episode of her "Melissa Gorga on Display" podcast where she recalled the series of events from her perspective.

"I had the fans at BravoCon, for the first two days, coming up to me, telling me I had another cast member that was basically bashing me," she began. She noted that the cast member was not her sister-in-law Teresa Guidice.

Though she refrained from calling out Aydin by name, the 43-year-old reality personality explained that the "bashing" was brought about by Jennifer's dislike of her rather than the drama that went down on the show's last season.

She noted, "It's just, like, a very toxic road to go down to create tension that's unnecessary at a celebratory event."

According to Melissa, Jennifer flashed her a "snarky stare" on her way to the elevator which prompted a response from her.

She revealed she said, "'Keep moving, wannabe. Come on, loser. Just keep walking. There's the elevator.'"

That comment escalated matters and Melissa stated that Jennifer began to scream and yell at her. When she overheard Joe calling her a "dirty bitch," she apparently threw a drink in their direction.

The altercation was caught on video by a fan at the convention in New York City.

The fan alleged that Joe had called Jennifer a "thirsty motherf--ker" which prompted her to call him "popeye" and throw a clear drink at her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star. Following the apparent drink toss, two security guards moved to split up the altercation and Aydin seemed to throw her empty plastic cup at Gorga.