Chrisley Knows Best's Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Girlfriend Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley is sharing some exciting news.

On Friday, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star announced on Instagram that he's engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Emmy Medders. In his post, Chase, 26, shared photos from the sweet proposal, including a shot of himself getting on one knee, and a close-up of his bride-to-be's gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he captioned the post. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!! @emmymedders."

Emmy shared a video on her Instagram that featured a complication of photos from the special night. "You're everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more," she wrote alongside the clip. "I love you, Chase Madison Chrisley! My heart is yours forever ❤️"

According to People, Chase popped the question on October 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. As shown in the photos, the reality star pulled out all the stops for the proposal, including having 175,000 rose petals decorated in the shape of a heart on the field, per People. Chase and Emmy's families were also there to watch the proposal.

Chase's dad, Todd Chrisley, posted about the news on Instagram, congratulating his son and future daughter-in-law on their engagement.

"God is good, we are blessed beyond measure to welcome @emmymedders to our family, I couldn't be happier And will always be grateful that God brought such a faithful and God loving young woman to my son and our family," he wrote alongside a screenshot of People's article and a photo of the proposal. "We will forever stand with you both through every storm that comes our way."

Chase's sisters, Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley, also reacted to his engagement. The former took to her Instagram Stories, writing, "OH HOW I LOVE YALL SO MUCH😭."

Lindsie commented on Todd's post, writing, "To know them is to love them ❤️" She also shared a comment on Chase's Instagram. "We love to see it ❤️," she wrote.

Chase's brother, Kyle Chrisley, also offered his congratulations, writing, "Congrats brother so happy for you."

While speaking to People, the newly-engaged couple opened up about the proposal, which Chase called "the perfect night."

"There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together," he told the outlet, with Emmy sharing that she was "so surprised" and "had no idea it was happening."

As for Emmy's thoughts on her 3.5-carat oval diamond, she told People, "It's absolutely gorgeous. I can't stop staring at it."

The two also spoke about their upcoming nuptials, revealing that they have already decided that they plan to get married in Charleston. While Chrisley and Emmy said they haven't officially dived into wedding planning yet, Todd has already weighed in.

"Todd's already blowing up my phone, sending me some dress options that he thinks are pretty," Emmy told People.

Chase expressed that he and Emmy are thrilled to hear Todd's ideas.

"My dad has the best taste of anybody that I've ever met. We've never had a decorator in any of our homes or anything like that," Chase explained. "He's always done all that. So literally, Emmy was like, 'Todd, you just do whatever you want to do because I know it's going to be better than I could ever imagine.'"