Todd Chrisley Gets Emotional Reuniting With His Daughter Lindsie After Years Long Feud

Getty

Todd and Julie Chrisley have reunited with daughter Lindsie Chrisley after their years long feud.

During an episode of Todd and Julie's podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," the husband and wife sat down with their daughters Lindsie, 33, and Savannah, 25, to reflect on the incident that led to Lindsie's estrangement from their family.

"God knows I wasn't prepared for this estrangement," Todd confessed to his eldest daughter. "But I will tell you now looking back we needed this estrangement."

The 53-year-old got candid about the strides he’s made within their relationship, "There's no way that I would be where I am today if you had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication."

"I didn't know how to function without talking to y'all every day of my life, 100 times a day, knowing every move you were making," Todd added.

The reality star—who is also dad to Chase and Grayson with Julie—shared that he "didn't know how to function" without speaking to his daughter multiple times throughout the day, stating, "It was cold turkey. But I'm grateful and thankful for the estrangement."

Lindsie agreed with her father's sentiments and admitted that she "would have" listened to her family more. "This all had to happen," Todd said. "You and I, I don't believe, would be where we are today without the estrangement."

Back in August, Lindsie opened up about why she and her dad were able to reconnect following their years-long feud on her podcast, "The Southern Tea."

The "Chrisley's Knows Best" alum shut down the assumption that she and Todd's reconciliation was due to his recent legal troubles, and revealed what happened in her own life that prompted the father-daughter reconnection.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June, but Lindsie said, "I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever. Nothing like that ever transpired."