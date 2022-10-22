Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Getty/Instagram

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding."

Congratulations are in order for Mandy Moore!

On Friday, the actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced in a joint Instagram post that they have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Oscar.

Alongside black-and-white photos of the couple with their new bundle of joy, Moore wrote, "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)."

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding," she added. "He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

Moore, 38, and Goldsmith, 37, are already parents to son August "Gus," whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Many fans and celebrities alike to the comments section of the Instagram post to congratulate the now-parents of two on their new addition.

"Welcome to world sweet boy! Sending you all of the love!" Sophia Bush wrote, while Chelsea Handler commented, "Oh my goodness gracious! Congratulations from the #2 baby maker!!! ❤️"

Moore's "This Is Us" co-star, Chrissy Metz wrote, "Ozzie in the house! Congratulations over and over! ❤️🎉✨." Zachary Levi, who starred with Moore in "Tangled," also chimed in, writing, "Congratulations!!! 😍🙌🥳."

"Mandy looking like a goddess with that new bundle🥹🥹🥹✨ party of four," Hilary Duff said. Rachel Bilson also offered her congratulations, commenting, "Congratulations beautiful love! To you and your precious family!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Back in June, Moore revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant, and that she and Goldsmith were expecting their second child together.

Sharing a photo of Gus, below, wearing a shirt that read: "Big Brother," Moore wrote, "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."

However, a few weeks later, the Emmy nominee announced that she would, unfortunately, have to cancel the remainder of her "In Real Life" tour due to her pregnancy.

"Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022," she began in an Instagram statement.

"It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you," Moore continued. "When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home."

She added, "Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision. I can't wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!"

While speaking with "Today Parents" in July, "The Princess Diaries" actress revealed she has a rare blood disorder, and shared at the time that the condition would prevent her from being able to get an epidural when she gave birth.

Moore was also unable to get an epidural while giving birth to Gus as a result of the autoimmune disorder, which is called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," she said, before recalling, "It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again."