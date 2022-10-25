Christina Perri Gives Birth to 'Double Rainbow Baby Girl' After Pregnancy Losses

Getty

"With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely."

Christina Perri and her husband have added a "magical" new addition to their family.

On Sunday, the singer shared on Instagram that she and her husband Paul Costabile have welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Pixie Rose.

"she's here!⁣" Perri, 36, captioned a photo of herself breastfeeding the newborn. "with a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣pixie rose costabile. 10.22.22⁣ 🧚🏻‍♂️."

In November 2020, the "Jar of Hearts" singer -- who shares 4-year-old daughter Carmella with Costabile -- revealed she had a pregnancy loss in her third trimester, sharing the sad news that the baby girl was "born silent."

The heartbreaking loss came after she announced that she suffered a miscarriage in January 2020. Perri said she and Costabile were "shocked and completely heartbroken" after they lost a baby at 11 weeks.

"I am so sad but not ashamed," she wrote on her social media at the time. "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."

"I am so sad but not discouraged," she added. "When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost."

Meanwhile, back in May, the "Thousand Years" singer announced that she and Costabile were expecting a baby girl. Perri posted an adorable announcement video that featured Carmella opening a gift box that included the sonogram of her baby sister.

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited. we've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸," Perri captioned the post.